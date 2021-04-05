Myanmar protesters defy military as regional nations prepare to discuss crisis

(Reuters) -Demonstrators in Myanmar held protests demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi's government on Monday and called for more coordinated nationwide dissent against the military junta, as regional nations prepared for talks on the crisis.

Six people were killed at the weekend, according to activists, as police and soldiers forcefully broke up demonstrations that some protesters are calling a "spring revolution".

At least 564 people, including 47 children, have been killed security forces during protests against the Feb. 1 coup, an activist group has said. The movement has included street marches, a civil disobedience campaign of strikes and quirky acts of rebellion organised on social media.

Besides the brutal crackdown on street protests, the junta has sought to suppress the campaign by shutting down wireless broadband and mobile data services.

Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, threw its support on Monday behind a regional leaders' meeting to discuss developments in Myanmar and said it has asked officials to prepare for a meeting of the 10-nation bloc in Jakarta.

Following talks between Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei said both countries have asked their ministers and senior officials to undertake "necessary preparations for the meeting that will be held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia."

No date was given.

ASEAN operates by consensus but the divergent views of its members on how to respond to the Myanmar army's use of lethal force against civilians and the group's policy of non-interference has limited its ability to act.

Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore have all expressed alarm over the killings of demonstrators and support an urgent high-level meeting on Myanmar.

Besides Brunei, the other members include Myanmar itself, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Earlier on Monday, demonstrators with placards of Suu Kyi and signs asking for international intervention marched through the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Mandalay, images posted on social media showed.

CLAPPING FOR THE RESISTANCE

Activists called for a nationwide clap later on Monday in appreciation of those ethnic minority armed groups that have are supporting the democractic cause, and young demonstrators who have been at the vanguard of protests, trying to shield or rescue people wounded by security forces.

"Lets clap for five minutes on April 5, 5 p.m. (1030 GMT) to honour Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, posted on Facebook.

Opponents of military rule inscribed messages of protest on Easter eggs on Sunday, like "we must win" and "get out MAH" - referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

The coup and crackdown on demonstrations has caused an international outcry, prompting Western sanctions on the military and its lucrative businesses.

External pressure is growing on the military to stop the killings, with some countries calling for it to cede power and free all detainees, and others urging dialogue and new elections soon.

A total of 2,667 people have been detained under the junta, the Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group said on Monday.

The junta at the weekend announced arrest warrants for about 60 celebrities, social media influencers, models and musicians on charges of incitement.

It also received flak and had comedy memes shared widely on Monday after a leaked clip from a CNN interview during which a a spokesman for the junta was asked what Suu Kyi's father and hero of Myanmar's independence, General Aung San, would think if he could see the state of the country now.

"He would say 'my daughter, you are such a fool'," spokesman Zaw Min Tun responded in the clip, which has yet to be aired by the broadcaster and was filmed by an unknown person.

The military, which ruled with an iron first for half a century until 2011, has seen hostilities with armed ethnic minorities reignite on at least two fronts, raising fears of growing conflict and chaos in the country.

The Karen National Union, which signed a ceasefire in 2012, has suffered the first military air strikes on its forces in more than 20 years, resulting in thousands of refugees pouring into Thailand. Fighting has also raged between the army and ethnic Kachin insurgents in the north.

Fitch Solutions on Monday said the situation in Myanmar had "exceeded the point of uncertainty" and a conservative forecast for its economy would be a 20% contraction in the fiscal year that started in October, instead of the 2% seen before the coup.

It said the use of air strikes "marks a new frontier in the extent to which the military is willing to mobilise its arsenal to quell any dissent."

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty and Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Michael Perry & Simon Cameron-Moore)

