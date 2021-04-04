Myanmar protesters take up Easter eggs; junta hunts celebrities

  • Students, teachers and engineers from Dawei Technological University stage a protest against the military coup
  • A protester holds a homemade pipe air gun during a protest against the military coup in Yangon
  • Protesters hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon
  • Students, teachers and engineers from Dawei Technological University stage a protest against the military coup
  • Students from a local university stage a protest against the military coup, in Dawei
1 / 5

Myanmar protesters take up Easter eggs; junta hunts celebrities

Students, teachers and engineers from Dawei Technological University stage a protest against the military coup
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Opponents of military rule in Myanmar made the Easter egg a symbol of defiance on Sunday, posting pictures of eggs with slogans after a night of candle-lit vigils across the country to remember those killed since the Feb. 1 coup.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group monitoring casualties and arrests since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, said the toll of dead had risen to 557.

"People across Burma continued striking for the end of dictatorship, for democracy and human rights," the group said, using another name for the Southeast Asian country.

Despite the killings, protesters are coming out every day, often in small groups in small towns, to reject the return of military rule after a decade of tentative steps towards democracy. At night people gather with candles.

The AAPP said 2,658 people were in detention, including four women and a man who spoke to a visiting CNN news crew in interviews on the streets of the main city of Yangon last week.

A spokesman for CNN said it was aware of reports of detentions following the team's visit.

"We are pressing the authorities for information on this, and for the safe release of any detainees," the spokesman said.

Police and a spokesman for the junta did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.

Opponents of military rule have also mounted a civil disobedience campaign of strikes and they arrange impromptu and often creative shows of defiance, which on Sunday included Easter eggs.

Messages including "We must win", "Spring Revolution" and "Get out MAH" were painted on eggs features in photographs on social media, the last one a reference to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

The military is waging its own campaign to control the flow of information and set the message.

It ordered internet providers to cut wireless broadband from Friday, depriving most customers of access, though some messages and pictures were still being posted and shared.

Authorities have also issued arrest warrants for nearly 40 celebrities known for opposing military rule, including social media influencers, singers and models, under a law against inciting dissent in the armed forces.

The charge, announced on the main evening news bulletins broadcast by state media on Friday and Saturday, can carry a prison term of three years.

'CONSCIENCE CLEAR'

One of those charged, blogger Thurein Hlaing Win, told Reuters he was shocked to see himself branded a criminal on television and had gone into hiding.

"I didn't do anything bad or evil. I stood on the side of truth. I followed the path I believe in. Between good and evil, I chose good," he said by telephone from an undisclosed location.

"If I get punished for that, my conscience is clear. My beliefs will not change. Everyone knows the truth."

The military ruled the former British colony with an iron fist after seizing power in a 1962 coup until it began withdrawing from civilian politics a decade ago, releasing Suu Kyi from years of house arrest and allowing an election that her party swept in 2015.

It says it had to oust Suu Kyi's government because a November election, again won easily by her party, was rigged. The election commission has dismissed the assertion.

Many in Myanmar, particularly younger people who have come of age during the past decade of social and economic opening up, cannot accept the return of rule by the generals.

Suu Kyi is in detention facing charges that could bring 14 years in prison. Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.

The coup has also triggered clashes with autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces that have announced support for the pro-democracy movement.

The Karen National Union, which signed a ceasefire in 2012, has seen the first military air strikes on its forces in more than 20 years and says it must fight to defend itself from a government offensive.

The group said more than 12,000 villagers had fled their homes because of the air strikes.

Fighting has also flared in the north between the army and ethnic Kachin insurgents. The turmoil has sent several thousand refugees fleeing into Thailand and India.

Suu Kyi's party has vowed to set up a federal democracy, the main demand for the minority groups.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar death toll mounts as crackdown on anti-coup protests intensifies

    The death toll in Myanmar continued to mount Saturday as security forces opened fired on anti-coup protesters amid the military's months-long crackdown on dissent. The big picture: More than 550 people, including 46 children have been killed since the Feb. 1 military coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. Another 2,750 have been detained or sentenced. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOver 100 people were killed last Saturday in the bloodiest day since the coup. The latest: Security forces killed at least two people and injured seven others as they opened fire on protesters in Monywa, AP reported, citing local media and rights groups. Several people were taken into custody late Friday after speaking to CNN, per AP. Myanmar's military shut down all wireless internet services on Friday as it expanded its crackdown on media and communication services in the country, according to the Washington Post. The military crackdown has also intensified against ethnic minority groups in the country. Tens of thousands of people in areas controlled by the Karen ethnic group have been displaced since March 27, according to the Karen National Union, which has been fighting Myanmar's government for years, per AP. What they're saying: Dozens of international NGOs working in Myanmar released a statement Friday, calling for the "horrific acts of violence" to immediately stop. "We are deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian consequences of this crisis," the groups, including Oxfam International, Save the Children and World Vision, said."Obstacles to access vital health services for those injured, or persons with chronic disease, increase the risk of long term impairment, and represent a further challenge for Covid-19 response," the groups added. United Nations special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the UN Security Council Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" in Myanmar and urged the council to act. Go deeper: State Department orders non-essential diplomats to leave MyanmarLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar protesters defy crackdown, five killed; junta hunts critics

    Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in small groups in small towns, to voice opposition to the overthrow of an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and the return of military rule. Security forces in the central town of Monywa, which has seen daily protests for weeks, fired on a crowd killing at least four people and wounding several, two media organisations said. "They started firing non-stop with both stun grenades and live rounds," the protester in Monywa, who declined to be identified, told Reuters via a messaging app.

  • Myanmar junta cuts internet, protesters say they will not surrender

    Protests have taken place almost daily since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. Hundreds of civilians have been killed in a crackdown by security forces that has drawn international condemnation. On Friday, security forces opened fire at a rally near Myanmar's second city Mandalay, wounding four people, two critically, according to three domestic media organisations.

  • Seven Democracy Activists Just Got Convicted. What Was Really on Trial?

    Many observers worry that China is shutting the door to free speech in this rambunctious city, for good.

  • Pinterest Reportedly In Talks To Acquire VSCO: NYT

    Talks are taking place between Pinterest and VSCO about a possible acquisition. What Happened: Social media company Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is in talks to acquire Visual Supply Co., maker of the photo-editing app VSCO, New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter. According to the Times, the discussion about the acquisition is ongoing. VSCO was last valued at $550 million and recently raised $90 million in funding. Pinterest has a market value of about $49 billion. In a statement to the Times, VSCO spokesperson Julie Inouye said that the company does not discuss rumors and is “always meeting with different companies across the creative space at any given time.” Why It Matters: People familiar with the matter say that the deal could boost Pinterest’s core service. The acquisition of VSCO’s editing tool and user base would enhance Pinterest's market value. Last year during the pandemic, Pinterest saw a surge in traffic and added 100 million monthly active users. At present, it has 450 million monthly active users. Founded in 2011, VSCO has 100 million registered accounts. Price Action: Pinterest shares were up 12.52% this past week, ending at $77.73. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNintendo Game Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Sells For 0,000 At AuctionCEO John Krafcik Leaves Waymo© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fire kills 3 in market near Rohingya camp in Bangladesh

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, killing at least three people, police and witnesses said. Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control. The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep.

  • Adorable meerkats and squirrel monkeys hunt for Easter eggs at ZSL London Zoo

    These meerkats got a special Easter egg hunt of their own&nbsp;

  • U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high

    Matt Arnold just spent $5,000 to run help-wanted ads for his company's five trailer factories scattered from Pennsylvania to Utah. "We hired two from the ads," said Arnold, just a fraction of the 125 he needs to get back to full strength of 673 workers. U.S. manufacturers have long grumbled about labor shortages, but the past year has proven particularly frustrating.

  • Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground

    Police are looking for a man they say shoved a Filipino woman to the ground in Los Gatos, and said "go back to China" on March 30.

  • Fauci: No need for vaccinated people to quarantine

    FOX News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat weighs in on vaccination efforts on 'FOX Report'

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses new CDC travel guidelines for fully vaccinated

    Dr. Shira Doron, of Tufts Medical Center, explains why the CDC doesn't want people taking trips right now, even though the agency deemed travel is low-risk for fully-vaccinated people.

  • Kyle Kuzma's defense, and 30 points, make a difference in Lakers win

    Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has been intent on earning respect for his commitment to defense, and it showed in a 115-94 defeat of the Kings on Friday.

  • New COVID-19 restrictions to impact French growth - minister

    PARIS (Reuters) -New COVID-19 restrictions in France will impact economic growth this year but it is too early to say by how much, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Le Maire reiterated that the new lockdown measures would force the temporary closure of 150,000 businesses at a cost of 11 billion euros per month.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • Commentary: Manfred stood by players and owners by rightfully moving All-Star game

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred supported his players, managers and owners by moving the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta over Georgia voting rights law.

  • Capitol police officer killed after suspect attacks him with car

    Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the killing of Ofc. William Evans, on 'Special Report'

  • Red Sox chairman Tom Werner 'delighted' to add LeBron James to Fenway Sports Group

    Tom Werner says having the NBA superstar and his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, as part of the ownership group is "a statement of our desire for inclusion."

  • McDavid leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Flames

    Connor McDavid scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flame 3-2 Friday night. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dominik Kahun also scored for the Oilers, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists. Mike Smith stopped 24 shots.

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.