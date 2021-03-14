Myanmar protests: Civilian leader in hiding vows to continue 'revolution'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Protesters react after police fire teargas in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: 13 March 2021
Myanmar has seen daily protests - like this one on 13 March in Mandalay - since the military staged a coup last month

The leader of a group of Myanmar politicians ousted by a military coup has vowed to press on with a "revolution" against the authorities.

In his first public address, Mahn Win Khaing Than said "this is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close".

From hiding, he leads a group of legislators who have refused to accept last month's coup.

As many as 12 protesters are reported to have been killed on Saturday.

Myanmar (also known as Burma) has been gripped by street protests since the military seized control on 1 February and detained Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

The NLD won a landslide victory in last year's election, but the military said the poll was fraudulent.

NLD MPs who managed to escape arrest formed a new group, the Committee for Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), with Mahn Win Khaing Than appointed acting head. The CRPH is seeking international recognition as Myanmar's rightful government.

What did Mahn Win Khaing Than say?

In a speech on Facebook, Mahn Win Khaing Than said: "This is the time for our citizens to test their resistance against the dark moments.

"In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers, who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades... this revolution is the chance we can put our efforts together.

Mahn Win Khaing Than. File photo
Mahn Win Khaing Than is currently in hiding

"Despite our differences in the past, this is the time we must grip our hands together to end the dictatorship for good. "

The military considers the CRPH to be an illegal group, warning that anyone co-operating with them will face treason charges.

On Saturday, at least 12 protesters were killed in Myanmar, according to BBC Burmese and eyewitnesses.

What's the background?

Independent international observers have disputed the military's claim of the fraudulent election held in November 2020, saying no irregularities were observed.

Last week, the military accused Ms Suu Kyi of illegally accepting $600,000 (£430,000) and 11kg of gold. No evidence was provided and an NLD lawmaker denied the allegation.

Ms Suu Kyi has been held for the past five weeks at an undisclosed location and faces several other charges including causing "fear and alarm", illegally possessing radio equipment, and breaking Covid-19 restrictions.

Since the coup the military has used violent force to try to quell protests, leaving dozens dead and prompting widespread international condemnation.

The US has announced sanctions on coup leaders, while steps are also being taken to block access by the military to $1bn of government funds held in the US.

The military has dismissed criticism of its actions, instead blaming Ms Suu Kyi for the violence.

Myanmar profile

  • Myanmar became independent from Britain in 1948. For much of its modern history, it has been under military rule

  • Restrictions began loosening from 2010 onwards, leading to free elections in 2015 and the installation of a government led by veteran opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi the following year

  • In 2017, Myanmar's army responded to attacks on police by Rohingya militants with a deadly crackdown, driving more than half a million Rohingya Muslims across the border into Bangladesh in what the UN later called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing"

  • Country profile

Map of Myanmar showing Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon
Map of Myanmar showing Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon

Recommended Stories

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 6 protesters as unrest continues

    Myanmar security forces killed "numerous" protesters who participated in anti-coup demonstrations in multiple cities across the country, the United Nations announced Saturday.Details: Security forces fired lethal ammunition into groups of demonstrators, killing at least 6 people based on reports from AP and Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe day's actual death toll is likely to be higher because police reportedly seized bodies of deceased protesters and others who were shot may later die from wounds, according to AP.Context: Protesters have congregated in cities across the country for more than a month, demanding the Feb. 1 coup that ended the country's transition to democracy be reversed.The military junta now running the country has repeatedly followed through on its threat to use force to maintain power.What they're saying: Tom Andrews, U.N. human rights expert for Myanmar, said Thursday that "credible reports" indicated that security forces backed by the junta have "murdered at least 70 people."Andrews added that the junta is detaining "dozens, sometimes hundreds," of people per day.The big picture: Doctors and nurses are treating wounded protesters in makeshift clinics, as many hospitals are occupied by security forces, according to AP.The U.S. government announced Friday it will grant grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens because of the military coup.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy in Myanmar as violence mounts

    Inside Myanmar, security forces pressed on with a crackdown on opposition to the army's Feb. 1 takeover. The coup in Myanmar, where the military has close ties to China, is a major early test for new U.S. President Joe Biden. "As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasise the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience," the four leaders said in a statement released by the White House.

  • Rohingya Genocide Survivors Rounded Up to Be Sent Back to Myanmar’s Killing Fields

    Bhat BurhanBATHINDI, Indian-administered Kashmir—Innayat-ul-Rehman was starving. The 10-year-old hadn’t seen his family in a week. That day last Saturday, he had stayed awake until the sun came up, staring at his empty two-room tin shack, with belongings and dirty dishes scattered around him. The boy would usually spend six days a week in a makeshift school built for Rohingya refugees, returning to sleep in his mother’s arms on the weekend. But now, he wondered if he’d ever see her again.Rehman had just found out that his 45-year-old mother, Anwar Ara, and 13-year-old sister, Jannat Ara, were rounded up, detained, and shifted to a jail in Hiranagar, 37 miles away, along with about 170 others. The mass raid that took Rehman’s family away from him was part of a wider pan-India crackdown on Rohingya refugees by the Narendra Modi government. Long rattled by frequent displacements, countless Rohingya now face deportation to Myanmar, which is currently simmering under a military coup.The military junta in Myanmar has seized unprecedented control since it carried out the coup on Feb. 1, taking over hospitals and communications. More than 50 civilians have been killed as protests for the return of democracy continue. Rohingya refugees who return to the country face even greater danger than others. The same military junta responsible for burning down their villages, murdering thousands of their people, and raping scores of women and girls are now in charge of the country.Refugees in Bhatindi told The Daily Beast that the police personnel had approached them last Saturday with a list of names. “We were told to renew our documents,” Muhammad Faisal, one of Rehman’s neighbours, said. “Some left with the police and others were about to leave when we heard that police had detained our people, including Innayat’s mother and sister. We were afraid and decided to stay put.” Rohingya refugee children outside a tin-shack. Bhat Burhan The officials were unavailable for comment, but Reuters quoted unnamed personnel describing the crackdown as “part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents… we have started the process of deportation of these refugees.”The United Nations has maintained its position that deporting the Rohingya violates the international legal principle of refoulement—sending refugees back to a place where they face danger. However, the Modi government has rejected that position, arguing that it is not signatory to the specific U.N. Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, nor the Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees.“Any plan to forcibly return Rohingya and others to Myanmar will put them back in the grip of the oppressive military junta that they fled,” Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of Human Rights Watch, told The Daily Beast. “Myanmar’s long-abusive military is even more lawless now that it is back in power, and the Indian government should uphold its international law obligations and protect those in need of refuge within its borders.”Myanmar does not recognize the roughly 1.1 million Muslim Rohingya, one of the largest ethnic minority population in the country, as citizens. The stateless people have fled in flocks, escaping repetitive crackdowns by the junta in the last decade. Since 2016, more than 6,500 Rohingya, including at least 730 children under the age of 5, have been killed by the military, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).India, where about 40,000 refugees reside, has been one of the primary destinations for the Rohingya. But recent mass detentions have signaled that the country has become an increasingly unsafe place for Muslims under the leadership of Hindutva nationalist Modi.Following the weekend raids, a few Rohingya Muslims who had settled in Jammu over the last decade left their shacks, fearing further crackdown. A few of them traveled to the national capital and sat in protest in front of the office of the United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR. On March 11, 88 of them, including pregnant women and children, were detained too.But Rehman has refused to leave. The door lock to his home is broken—so he doesn’t stray far from his shack. What does he have if not his mother and sister, he wondered. His father had gone missing after the ethnic cleansing in 2016 worsened. “I don’t even remember his name,” Rehman said. “If he is still alive, I don’t think he can even find us [and if he does] I won’t even recognize him.”Since then, his mother, Ara, worked hard to feed her children. She peeled the skin off walnuts, cleaned them for a local dealer and earned $68 in a month—but that wasn’t enough to sustain the family of three. The dealer has employed other women refugees, often exploiting them for cheap labor, too. Among them was Yasmeena Akhtar.Akhtar worked double shifts as a maid in the area to be able to take care of her ailing parents: 73-year-old Soliha Ahmad and 65-year-old Zahoora Ara. The duo fled Myanmar in 2012. Soliha Ahmad and Zahoora Ara outside their tin-shack in Jammu. Bhat Burhan Ahmad worked as a daily-wage laborer in Jammu till 2018 before his deteriorating health incapacitated him. Now, Yasmeena’s meagre earnings would buy food while savings brought medication for Ahmad.Last Saturday, Ahmad and Ara were bedridden, waiting for Yasmeena to return with food. She didn’t. Other refugees last saw Yasmeena outside the neighbourhood with a United Nations card—before she too was detained and shifted to the same jail, which police call a “holding center,” in Hiranagar.The parents only knew about her detention when she called from the police station. “Taking care of you was not in my destiny, that’s why Allah sent me to this jail,” she said over the phone. “I’m not afraid of this jail but for both of you. I don’t know how you will survive without me. Who will feed you?”When the darkness comes, Rehman gets scared. “Since that day, I’m afraid to sleep because my mother and sister are not at home,” he said. Sitting at the crossroad outside the concentration area, he awaits the return of his mother and sister as thousands of other Rohingyas stare at an uncertain future, with their lives upended yet again.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AOC and N.Y. congressional Democrats join call for Cuomo to resign

    More than 10 members of New York’s Democratic congressional delegation, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerry Nadler, called on the governor to resign Friday amid mounting claims of sexual harassment against him.

  • Western countries call on Russia at UN rights body to release Navalny

    Dozens of countries including the United States called on Russia on Friday to release Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny saying his imprisonment was unlawful and demanding an investigation into his poisoning last year. In a statement read out by Poland to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, they said that actions by Russian authorities against the opposition leader were "unacceptable and politically motivated". Navalny, a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, was jailed for two and a half years last month over alleged parole violations related to an embezzlement case he said was trumped up for political reasons, something the authorities deny.

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar

    Families and friends grieved on Saturday over two men killed in an overnight raid in Myanmar's largest city Yangon.The two who died in police firing were among at least 12 people killed in Myanmar by security forces, witnesses and media reported.Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters.Than Saw is the mother of one of those who died in Yangon, trishaw peddler Si Thu."I told my son that we have nothing and we will die if we go against them. I would go and shoot back at them if I had a gun. Now we can't do anything as we don't have guns. Tell me, do we always have to keep silent and die? Why are we dying for doing the right thing?"The deaths came as the leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan vowed to work together to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation.More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against a Feb. 1 coup by the military.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group.Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was appointed acting vice-president by representatives of Myanmar's ousted lawmakers, addressed the public for the first time on Saturday from hiding via Facebook on Saturday, vowing to pursue a "revolution" to overturn the junta, and adding that, "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close."

  • Did Grey's Anatomy Really Just Do That Very Rude, Very Sad Thing It Just Did?

    Grey's Anatomy just killed off a major character in a way we were fully not expecting, and we are simply stunned.

  • At least 10 more protesters killed in Myanmar; military accuses Suu Kyi of graft

    Myanmar's security forces shot to death at least 10 people protesting the military's coup Thursday, spurning a U.N. Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force and as an independent U.N. expert cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity.

  • Mexican president cheers Brazil annulment of Lula's graft conviction

    Mexican left-leaning President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated on Friday the decision by a Brazilian Supreme Court to annul graft convictions of the South American nation's former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. On Wednesday, Lula gave an impassioned speech in the labor union where his political career took off in the 1980s, which had the feel of a campaign launch ahead of next year's presidential election. "I celebrate that the country's authorities have exonerated" former President Lula, Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference.

  • James Borrego: LaMelo Ball has shown ‘tremendous’ growth this season

    From the day Ball arrived in Charlotte to now, Hornets head coach James Borrego believes he has improved in every facet of the game.

  • Tim Scott: Biden was ungracious in vaccine speech, gave no credit to 'genius' Trump admin

    Sen. Tim Scott praised the 'genius' of the Trump administration on Operation Warp Speed while blasting President Biden's speech that bestowed no credit on the previous administration.

  • Russia Refuses To Give Up On Senegal’s Oil Boom

    Following a failed attempt to get into Senegal’s offshore oil boom in 2020, LUKOIL is returning in an attempt to capture another piece of its promising Sangomar oil field

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • A new Monopoly-style board game lets you pretend to be a billionaire tech CEO intent on saving the world at any cost - and one character seems to be based on Elon Musk

    Called "Evil Corp," the game is intended to warn against the downsides of Big Tech and protest the power wielded by tech moguls.

  • Pro-Trump senator praises Capitol rioters and claims they would’ve been dangerous if BLM protesters

    ‘I’ve also been criticised because I made the comment on 6 January – I never felt threatened, because I didn’t,’ Ron Johnson says

  • Gorillas enjoy Mother's Day picnic at London Zoo

    Twenty eight-year-old Effie and Mjukuu, 22, enjoyed a number of healthy snacks alongside their respective children - Gernot, five, and six-year-old Alika.The zoo would normally be welcoming many happy families on Mother's Day on Sunday (March 14), but the coronavirus lockdown has meant it has been closed for much of the last 12 months.The closure has caused financial difficulties for zoos up and down the United Kingdom.ZSL (Zoological Society London) has asked the public to make donations or book future tickets so that they can continue to feed and care for the animals until they can reopen their gates.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'

    One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. Speaking in the White House East Room Thursday night, Biden honored the “collective suffering” of Americans over the past year in his 24-minute address and then offered them a vision for a return to a modicum of normalcy this summer.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.