Myanmar decries move to block junta leader from regional summit

FILE PHOTO: Flags outside ASEAN secretariat building ahead of the summit in Jakarta
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military government said on Friday it rejected a decision by its Southeast Asian neighbours to invite only a non-political figure to an upcoming regional summit in a snub to the leader of the Feb. 1 coup.

The junta's foreign ministry said in a press release that the heads of state or government of Myanmar enjoyed equal and full rights to participate in summits of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The next summit is due on Oct. 26-28. It is not clear who, if anybody, will now represent Myanmar at the meeting.

"Myanmar will not be in a position to accept any outcome of the discussions and decisions which are...contrary to the provisions, objectives and cherished principles of the ASEAN Charter," the foreign ministry said in its release.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces and thousands arrested, according to the United Nations, amid a crackdown on strikes and protests which has derailed the country's tentative democracy and prompted international condemnation.

Myanmar's junta has said those death tolls are exaggerated.

International pressure had been mounting on ASEAN for a harder line against Myanmar’s failure to take agreed steps to end violence, allow humanitarian access and start dialogue with its opponents, in line with an ASEAN "consensus" reached in April.

The decision taken by ASEAN foreign ministers at an emergency meeting last Friday was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference.

Ministers at last Friday's meeting were divided between sticking to a tradition of non-interference and the need to retain credibility by sanctioning coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, who has led the crackdown on dissent since seizing power from Myanmar's civilian government, sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

The junta said after the meeting that the ASEAN's decision went against its longtime principles.

(Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Alex Richardson and Angus MacSwan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary

    Neera Tanden, whose bid to be White House budget chief was derailed by opposition from Republicans after her sharp critiques of them on Twitter, was named White House staff secretary on Friday, putting her in a key behind-the-scenes role. The appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, was announced during a morning staff call, a White House official said. The staff secretary job manages the paper flow, circulates documents among senior staff for comment as part of the decision-making process and is often known as the "nerve center" of the White House.

  • Meet the donors at the heart of the latest indictment of a member of Congress

    Rep. Jeff Fortenberry faces charges of lying to the FBI. Even after the DOJ stepped in, the middleman continued to give.

  • Neera Tanden tapped for high-powered White House staff secretary role

    Neera Tanden will take over as White House staff secretary seven months after her name was withdrawn as President Joe Biden's nominee to direct the Office of Management and Budget.

  • "Danke schön!" EU leaders, Obama give Merkel big sendoff

    Angela Merkel is still Germany's Chancellor, and might be still when European Union leaders meet again, yet they gave her a big farewell party at Friday's EU summit. Attending her 107th summit, Merkel was feted by friend and foe alike in an informal ceremony behind closed doors early Friday, where they called her anything from a “compromise machine” to the EU's Eiffel Tower. Merkel has been the embodiment of the drive for a stronger united Europe for years since she attended her first meeting of EU leaders 16 years ago, at a time when Jacques Chirac was still the French president and Tony Blair the British prime minister.

  • Outgoing U.N. envoy says Myanmar has spiraled into civil war

    Myanmar has spiraled into civil war following a military coup, the outgoing U.N. special envoy on Myanmar said on Thursday, warning that the chance to return to democracy is disappearing and signaling that further targeted sanctions could be helpful. Christine Schraner Burgener, who is stepping down after more than three-and-a-half years in the role, told the U.N. General Assembly in June that there was a real risk of large-scale civil war after the military seized power on Feb. 1, detaining Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected government leaders. When asked on Thursday if there was now a civil war, she said: "In the international law terminology we use internal armed conflict and I would use this terminology now."

  • China says ‘no room’ for compromise or concessions over Taiwan after Biden’s comments

    Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.

  • ‘Vile’: China threatens European Union over vote in support of Taiwan

    European Union legislators voted overwhelmingly in favor of trade talks with Taiwan and other measures flouting China’s claims to sovereignty over the island, leaving officials in Beijing fuming at the display of tension between Western democracies and the communist regime.

  • This New Investigation Into Donald Trump Points to a Pattern in the Former President's Alleged Behavior

    It’s hard to keep track of all of the lawsuits former President Donald Trump is facing, but let’s add this one to the long list. This time, it’s the Westchester, New York district attorney, who is reportedly investigating the Trump National Golf Club Westchester records over misleading statements about the property’s value resulting in lower […]

  • “How about zero?” Manchin, Sanders get heated behind closed doors

    Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) squabbled behind closed doors Wednesday, with Manchin using a raised-fist goose egg to tell his colleague he can live without any of President Biden's social spending plan, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The disagreement, recounted to Axios by two senators in the room, underscores how far apart two key members remain as the Democratic Party tries to meet its deadline for reaching an agreement on a budget reconciliation framework by Friday

  • Oops! Ohio makes mistake on new license plate design featuring the Wright Flyer

    Ohio's new license plates features the Wright Flyer. The only problem: The banner is attached to the wrong end of the plane.

  • Biden says US will defend Taiwan if China attacks

    His comments are an apparent departure from the long-held US position of "strategic ambiguity".

  • China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

    China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN. China has recently upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary by flying warplanes near the island and rehearsing beach landings.

  • China warns Slovaks, Czechs of retaliation for Taiwan minister visit

    Beijing warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Friday that nobody should harbour any illusions about the "necessary measures" China will take to defend its sovereignty, ahead of a visit to both countries next week by Taiwan's foreign minister. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, is always angered by visits of senior Taiwanese officials to other countries, viewing it as covert support for the island's claims to be a state. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will be visiting Slovakia and the Czech Republic next week https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-foreign-minister-adds-slovakia-rare-europe-trip-2021-10-21, first attending a forum in Slovakia organised by a local think tank, and then going to Prague to meet the Czech parliament upper house speaker, Milos Vystrcil, and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib.

  • This Ad Is the Republican Party's Whole Deal Circa 2021

    Michele Fiore, a candidate for Nevada governor, hit every note.

  • Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan

    Britain's defence minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defence zone were dangerous and could spark conflict. Western capitals and Taipei are on alert after the Chinese air force intensified its overflights on Oct. 1. "You're in danger of destabilising the region, you're in danger of provoking further conflict in other disputed areas," he said during a visit to Brussels for a NATO meeting, which is not expected to discuss China or Taiwan.

  • These are Africa’s most powerful passports

    Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.

  • Trump wants the National Archives to keep his papers away from investigators – post-Watergate laws and executive orders may not let him

    Nixon resigned after tapes he had fought making public incriminated him in the Watergate coverup. Bettmann/Getty The National Archives is the United States’ memory, a repository of artifacts that includes everything from half-forgotten correspondence to the paper trails that document the days of the country’s life. The National Archives contains such items as bureaucratic correspondence, patents and captured German records. It holds Eva Braun’s diary and photographs of child labor conditions at

  • Scalise says GOP memo on closed-door Birx testimony confirms world was 'misled' on COVID

    The memo, exclusively obtained by Fox News, provides “key takeaways” from Birx’s committee testimony to Republicans and gives fresh insight into the origins of the virus as well as the US government’s pandemic response.

  • Secret Corruption ‘Waivers’ and Other Tales From Trump’s Former Ethics Director

    Photo Illustration Daily Beast/GettyIt’s hard to distill the Trump administration’s many, many mistakes down to “the most horrifying ethical lapse.” But if there’s anyone qualified to do so, it’s Walter Shaub, the former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics during the Obama administration, and for nine very long months during the Trump administration.He doesn’t hesitate when Molly Jong-Fast asks him the lapse question in the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to Th

  • 'Don't be afraid' of EU defence ambitions, France tells NATO

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told her NATO counterparts on Friday not to fear the European Union's defence plans, saying that the United States will benefit and any European capabilities will strengthen the alliance. The remarks, made at a NATO defence ministers meeting and shared with reporters, sought to end months of uncertainty about whether the latest EU effort to develop weapons and forces would be in competition with the alliance. "When I hear some defensive statements on European defence and when I observe certain threats, including within this organisation, I say: 'don't be afraid!'," Parly told a session that included the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.