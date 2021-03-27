Children among dead in Myanmar as security forces kill over 90 in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A wounded protester is seen after security forces intervene in protests
A wounded protester is seen after security forces intervene in protests

Security forces killed more than 90 people, including some children, across Myanmar on Saturday in one of the bloodiest days of protests since a military coup last month, news reports and witnesses said.

The lethal crackdown, which took place on Armed Forces Day, drew strong renewed criticism from Western countries. British Ambassador Dan Chugg said the security forces had "disgraced themselves" and the U.S. envoy called the violence horrifying.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

State television had said on Friday that protesters risked being shot "in the head and back". Despite this, demonstrators came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, as they have done almost daily since the Feb. 1 coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Myanmar Now news portal said 91 people were killed across the country by security forces.

At least 29 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were killed in Mandalay, and at least 24 people were killed in Yangon, Myanmar Now said. A boy as young as five was earlier reported among the dead in Mandalay but there were conflicting reports later that he may have survived. Another 13-year-old was among the dead in the central Sagaing region.

"Today is a day of shame for the armed forces," Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-junta group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum.

Meanwhile, one of Myanmar's two dozen ethnic armed groups, the Karen National Union, said it had overrun an army post near the Thai border, killing 10 people - including a lieutenant colonel - and losing one of its own fighters.

A military spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment on the killings by security forces or the insurgent attack on its post.

"They are killing us like birds or chickens, even in our homes," said Thu Ya Zaw in the central town of Myingyan, where at least two protesters were killed. "We will keep protesting regardless... We must fight until the junta falls."

The deaths on Saturday would take the number of civilians reported killed since the coup to well over 400.

U.S. Ambassador Thomas Vajda said on social media: "This bloodshed is horrifying," adding "Myanmar’s people have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under military rule."

An annual parade is put on by the military to mark Armed Forces Day - AFP
An annual parade is put on by the military to mark Armed Forces Day - AFP

Dominic Raab, foreign secretary, said the killing of unarmed civilians and children marked a new low, while the EU delegation to Myanmar said Saturday would "forever stay engraved as a day of terror and dishonour."

Mr Raab said: "Today's killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy."

News reports said there were deaths in Sagaing, Lashio in the east, in the Bago region, near Yangon, and elsewhere. A one-year-old baby was hit in the eye with a rubber bullet.

Min Aung Hlaing, speaking at the parade in the capital Naypyitaw, reiterated a promise to hold elections, without giving any time-frame.

"The army seeks to join hands with the entire nation to safeguard democracy," he said in a live broadcast on state television. "Violent acts that affect stability and security in order to make demands are inappropriate."

The military has said it took power because November elections won by Suu Kyi's party were fraudulent, an assertion dismissed by the country's election commission. Suu Kyi remains in detention at an undisclosed location and many other figures in her party are also being held in custody.

Recommended Stories

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Kenya imposes Nairobi lockdown, shuts schools, to contain Covid-19

    Kenya on Friday placed Nairobi and nearby counties under partial lockdown and closed schools and bars in those areas as a deadly third wave of Covid-19 gripped the country.

  • U.S. Has Offered to Send Help to Remove Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    • The White House on Friday said the U.S. has offered assistance to Egypt on reopening the Suez Canal, as CNN reported that U.S. Navy dredging experts could visit the trade waterway as soon as Saturday to help out. “We’ve offered U.S. assistance to Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki during a briefing. The U.S. Navy plans to send an assessment team of dredging experts to the Suez Canal as soon as Saturday, said a CNN report on Friday that cited two unnamed Pentagon officials.

  • Armed forces to adopt 'Premier League-style training' to improve fitness

    The Armed Forces are to adopt Premier League-style training methods to improve the performance of servicemen and women, The Telegraph has learnt. Traditional military drills such as completing distance runs under an allotted time are to be downgraded in favour of a new data-driven approach "specifically tailored" to individuals. The Telegraph understands the programmes will be akin to how elite athletes are monitored with output and data measured "like never before" to help troops improve their mental and physical resilience on the battlefield. Insiders say the move to "Premier League-style training" will also help soldiers lengthen their military careers by avoiding "blokes in their 30s needing hip replacements". The change was referenced in the Defence Command Paper recently published as part of the Government's Integrated Review. In the document, it states the health of the Armed Forces would be improved by harnessing “the lessons from elite sport and performance coaching”. One defence source said the collected data will help create a "specifically tailored" package for individuals to improve certain areas of training, which it is hoped will help them "get over the hurdle" of completing difficult tasks. The Centre for Army Leadership will draw on already established links with England's rugby and cricket teams as well as the League Managers Association as it pursues the initiative. Elite athletes already have their data analysed through training sessions by wearing GPS vests which collates information such as their heart rate, average speed and total distance ran.

  • Lebanon's largest Christian bloc warns against sidelining president

    Lebanon's largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), warned prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri on Saturday against sidelining President Michel Aoun and other parliamentary interests in talks over forming a cabinet. Hariri and Aoun have been at loggerheads over the cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon's deepening financial meltdown. Hariri has said Aoun's party is trying to dictate cabinet seats in order to gain veto power.

  • Myanmar: Dozens killed as army opens fire on protesters during 'deadliest day'

    Dozens of deaths are reported as anti-coup protesters defy warnings and take to the streets.

  • Myanmar security forces kill over 100 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed

    British Ambassador Dan Chugg said the security forces had "disgraced themselves" and the U.S. envoy called the violence horrifying. Earlier, the Karen National Union said it had overrun an army post near the Thai border, killing 10 people - including a lieutenant colonel - and losing one of its own fighters as tensions with the military surged after years of relative peace. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the junta leader, said during a parade to mark Armed Forces Day that the military would protect the people and strive for democracy.

  • Duchess of Cambridge wrote 'heartfelt' letter to Sarah Everard's family

    The Duchess of Cambridge has written a “deeply personal and heartfelt” letter to the family of Sarah Everard, it emerged tonight. The mother-of-three wanted to put pen to paper to express her “immense shock and sadness” about the 33-year-old marketing executive’s death, according to reports. It came after the Duchess paid a private visit to Clapham Common in south London to lay flowers near the spot where Miss Everard was last seen alive on March 3. After she lay daffodils, picked in the garden at Kensington Palace, a source close to her said she “remembered what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married." The Duchess had lived less than three miles from the scene, sharing a flat in Chelsea with her sister Pippa. A royal source told the Mirror on Friday that the Duchess had decided to reach out to Miss Everard’s family following that visit, after being consumed by the tragedy. "This was a deeply personal and heartfelt letter, simply to express her absolute sadness at what Sarah's family and loved ones are going through,” they were reported to have said.

  • Artist Jonas Quant launches Sweden’s first NFT

    Non-Fungible Token (NFT) fever has reached Scandinavia, with Swedish artist and producer Jonas Quant announcing the launch of his first NFT, dubbed DreamFNG. The project is also backed by music industry pioneer, Joel Borg, and prominent crowdfunder, Daniel Daboczy.

  • ‘They are bragging about donating the money to people who want to take my guns’: MTG rages after losing lawsuit

    Lawsuit settled based on precedent set by decision on Trump’s Twitter account

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • ‘You are strong.’ Vice President Kamala Harris has a message for American women

    Vice President Kamala Harris expresses deep empathy for women digging their way out of the pandemic abyss often carrying family members with them.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Lifetime greenlights ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’

    The Lifetime Network is turning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split from the royal family into a movie of the week event. Following Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the network has announced the third film in its franchise, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, and this time the story will reveal what ultimately lead the couple to cut royal ties. As theGRIO reported, Harry and Meghan’s candid conversation with Winfrey earlier this month instantly lit up Twitter.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.

  • 98% of the New Yorker Union voted in favor of authorizing a strike against Condé Nast

    The New Yorker Union announced it has 98% support to authorize a strike against its publisher, Condé Nast, but has yet to declare a general strike.

  • Trump subjected would-be GOP candidates to ‘Hunger Games’ grilling for endorsement, report says

    Potential Ohio candidates were quizzed around table in side room at West Palm Beach fundraiser