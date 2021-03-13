Myanmar security forces kill at least 6 protesters as unrest continues

Jacob Knutson
·1 min read

Myanmar security forces killed "numerous" protesters who participated in anti-coup demonstrations in multiple cities across the country, the United Nations announced Saturday.

Details: Security forces fired lethal ammunition into groups of demonstrators, killing at least 6 people based on reports from AP and Reuters.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The day's actual death toll is likely to be higher because police reportedly seized bodies of deceased protesters and others who were shot may later die from wounds, according to AP.

Context: Protesters have congregated in cities across the country for more than a month, demanding the Feb. 1 coup that ended the country's transition to democracy be reversed.

  • The military junta now running the country has repeatedly followed through on its threat to use force to maintain power.

What they're saying: Tom Andrews, U.N. human rights expert for Myanmar, said Thursday that "credible reports" indicated that security forces backed by the junta have "murdered at least 70 people."

  • Andrews added that the junta is detaining "dozens, sometimes hundreds," of people per day.

The big picture: Doctors and nurses are treating wounded protesters in makeshift clinics, as many hospitals are occupied by security forces, according to AP.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Jacinda Ardern commemorates two years since Christchurch mosque massacre

    Names of all 51 people who lost their lives that day read aloud

  • Hungry, angry and fleeing the horrors of war in northern Mozambique

    A BBC team are the first international journalists to reach an area besieged by Islamist militants.

  • Mandalay protest dispersed by security forces

    Security forces in Myanmar on Saturday again met protests against last month's military takeover with lethal force, killing at least four people by shooting live ammunition at demonstrators. (March 13)

  • UN mandates South Sudan force to prevent return to civil war

    The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Friday to extend the almost 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, with a mandate “to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war” and build peace both nationally and locally. The resolution approved by the council also authorizes the mission, known as UNMISS, to “support inclusive and accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections.” It demands that all parties to the conflict and armed groups “immediately end the fighting throughout South Sudan.”

  • Myanmar coup: The 'battle tactics' used in crackdowns on protests

    Human rights group Amnesty says videos show the military are using increasingly deadly force.

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • 'Save Myanmar': Yangon Protesters Send Message

    Anti-military protests continued across Myanmar on March 12, despite the crackdown by security forces.Protesters in Yangon’s Hlaing Township came together to send a message on Friday, holding small signs together to say, “We Need R2P. Save Myanmar,” footage here shows. The banner refers to the “responsibility to protect”, a United Nations commitment to “take timely and decisive action … when national authorities manifestly fail to protect their populations.”According to reports, at least 12 people were killed when security forces opened fire during anti-military protests on March 11, bringing the death toll since the country’s military took power on February 1 to over 70. Credit: Ko Kol via Storyful

  • Myanmar forces kill 7 as crackdown on protesters continues

    Four deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, two in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar, and one in Twante, a suburb of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city. Details of all seven deaths were posted on multiple social media accounts, some accompanied by photos of the victims.

  • London abduction of Sarah Everard sparks global outcry

    The suspected abduction and killing of a 33-year-old London woman has spurred a cascade of concern over women’s safety and an outpouring of grief from the British public.The latest: Thousands of people gathered at south London's Clapham Common on Saturday for a vigil for Sarah Everard that local law enforcement called unlawful. Police arrested several women who joined the event, while other protesters engaged in tense face-offs with officers, according to the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Wayne Couzens made his first appearance in court on Saturday morning following his Tuesday arrest for the suspected abduction and murder of Everard, who disappeared on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Police.The suspect, who was charged Friday, is a U.K. police officer. London Police confirmed that a body found hidden southeast of the capital was Everand's, and have said the investigation remains ongoing.The big picture: The event has "dismayed Britain and revived a painful question: Why are women too often not safe on the streets?" AP writes. "The fate of Sarah Everard is all the more shocking because the suspect charged Friday with abducting and killing her is a U.K. police officer whose job was protecting politicians and diplomats."The murder has sparked outcry across the U.K. and beyond, with women and girls sharing their experiences and fears about personal safety on social media and other mediums. "Everard’s disappearance has shined a light on a double standard that exists: Women are expected to adapt their behavior to reduce personal risk, which in turn fuels a 'victim-blaming culture' and detracts attention from male actions," NBC News writes.What they're saying: "I know that the public feel hurt and angry about what has happened, and those are sentiments that I share personally, and I know my colleagues here at Scotland Yard and across the Met share as well," said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, per The Washington Post.Member of Parliament Jess Phillips this week read the names of 118 women aloud who had been murdered last year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the case, Al Jazeera writes.By the numbers: The United Nations in 2019 reported that 71% of women in the U.K. say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment in public, with the number rising to 86% for women between the ages of 18 and 24.Centre of London, a U.K. think tank, reported in 2019 that "women were nearly twice as likely as men to mention personal safety as a barrier to walking and using public transport."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Exclusive: Uighurs harassed and abused by Beijing in UK, minister admits

    The Government has admitted for the first time that Uighurs are being targeted by China on British soil "in an effort to intimidate them into silence". The problem is now so serious that it risks becoming a diplomatic incident after ministers complained directly to the Chinese embassy in London. On Saturday night the Foreign Office urged British Uighurs to call the police immediately if they felt they were being intimidated by Chinese officials. Concerns about intimidation of British Uighurs on UK soil by Chinese officials were first exposed in The Telegraph last August. The latest development was condemned by campaigners who demanded greater protection for British Uighurs from Chinese intimidation on UK soil. More than a dozen MPs are expected to write to the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday to demand an urgent question in the House of Commons. It comes after global experts last week accused the Chinese government of violating every provision in the United Nations genocide convention for its treatment of the estimated 12 million Uighurs in Xinjiang province. However, official confirmation of the UK Government’s concerns was set out in an overlooked written answer in Parliament last week. Nigel Adams, a Foreign Office minister, said: “We are aware of reports of members of the Uighur diaspora – including in the UK – being harassed by the Chinese authorities in an effort to intimidate them into silence, force them to return to China, or co-opt them into providing information on other Uighurs. “The Government regards such activity as unacceptable and has raised our concerns directly with the Chinese Embassy in London. “The FCDO continues to monitor the situation closely and we urge anyone affected in the UK to contact the police.” A Foreign Office source added: “We are in regular discussions with the Chinese embassy including on issues of concern.”

  • Ebola outbreak in Guinea may be linked to 2014 epidemic

    The virus driving the recent Ebola outbreak in Guinea is genetically similar to the virus that ravaged West Africa during the 2014 epidemic, World Health Organization emergencies chief Michael Ryan said at a press briefing on Friday, according to AP.Why it matters: It suggests the current Ebola outbreak sickening people in Guinea may have been caused by a survivor of the epidemic that ended roughly five years ago.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Guinea's Ministry of Health declared an Ebola epidemic after three people died from the virus and four others became infected in early February.The Minister of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo also declared an Ebola outbreak last month, though it is unknown if its outbreak is tied to the 2014 epidemic.What they're saying: Ryan said based on genetic sequencing data, the current outbreak in Guinea was unlikely to be linked to transmission from an animal, which is how most previous Ebola epidemics got started.“[This] is much more likely to be linked to a persistence [of virus] or latency of infection in a human,” Ryan said, adding that this would probably be the longest time a virus has persisted between outbreaks, according to AP.“More studies are going to be needed,” Ryan said.The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in February travel restrictions on people coming to the U.S. from Guinea and the DRC.The CDC stressed that the risk of Ebola to the United States "is extremely low."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Disneyland Will Likely Reopen With 66% Greater Capacity Than Expected

    The Happiest Place on Earth may be even happier than expected when it reopens in April. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state is close to meeting its goal of inoculating 2 million Californians in underprivileged communities. That milestone, according a recent order from the state, triggers a relaxing of requirements to move […]

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Pro-Trump senator praises Capitol rioters and claims they would’ve been dangerous if BLM protesters

    ‘I’ve also been criticised because I made the comment on 6 January – I never felt threatened, because I didn’t,’ Ron Johnson says

  • Bolivia arrests ex-leader in crackdown on opposition

    The conservative interim president who led Bolivia for a year was arrested Saturday as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ouster of socialist leader Evo Morales, which they regard as a coup, and the administration that followed. Jeanine Áñez was detained in the early morning in her hometown of Trinidad and was flown to the capital, La Paz, where she appeared before a prosecutor. “There was no coup d'etat, but a constitutional succession” when she took over.

  • Chris Harrison won't host the next 'Bachelorette' season after defending racism in controversial interview

    Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, former "Bachelorette" contestants, will take longtime host Chris Harrison's place on season 17.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • AstraZeneca: Thailand delays vaccine rollout over blood clot fears

    Several countries have suspended the jab although there is no evidence that it causes blood clots.

  • Some residents of a Florida City-owned trailer park have lived there for decades. They have until Wednesday to leave

    About 70 residents of a low-income trailer neighborhood in Florida City could be homeless by Wednesday because they are being evicted by the city.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.