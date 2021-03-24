Myanmar's junta frees hundreds of prisoners; silent strike in Yangon

  • FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators gather behind barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay
  • A construction site of a large-scale complex called Y Complex by Japanese firms is seen in the land that once housed the military museum in central Yangon, Myanmar
  • A construction site of a large-scale complex called Y Complex by Japanese firms is seen in the land that once housed the military museum in central Yangon, Myanmar
  • A construction site of a large-scale complex called Y Complex by Japanese firms is seen in the land that once housed the military museum in central Yangon, Myanmar
  • A construction site of a large-scale complex called Y Complex by Japanese firms is seen in the land that once housed the military museum in central Yangon, Myanmar
  • A construction site of a large-scale complex called Y Complex by Japanese firms is seen in the land that once housed the military museum in central Yangon, Myanmar
1 / 6

Myanmar's junta frees hundreds of prisoners; silent strike in Yangon

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators gather behind barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay
·3 min read

(Reuters) -Myanmar's junta freed hundreds of demonstrators arrested during its brutal crackdown on protests on Wednesday, while many businesses in Yangon remained shut and streets were deserted after anti-coup activists called for a silent strike.

Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein jail in the morning, said witnesses, who included lawyers for some inmates.

There was no immediate word from authorities on how many prisoners were freed. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls.

"All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw around 15 buses leaving.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group says at least 2,000 people have been arrested in the military crackdown on the protests against the Feb. 1 coup.

Many businesses were closed in Yangon, and few vehicles were seen on the road in the country's biggest city, witnesses said, after a call by pro-democracy activists for a silent strike.

"No going out, no shops, no working. All shut down. Just for one day," Nobel Aung, an illustrator and activist, told Reuters.

"The usual meat and vegetables vendors on the street didn't show up," said a resident of the city's Mayangone district. "No car noises, only birds."

A teacher in the Kyauktada district said the roads were deserted. "There aren't many people in the streets, only water delivery men," the resident said.

The strike comes a day after staff at a funeral service in Mandalay told Reuters that a seven-year-old girl had died of bullet wounds in the city - the youngest of about 275 people killed in the bloody crackdown, according to the AAPP.

Soldiers shot at her father but hit the girl who was sitting on his lap inside their home, her sister told the Myanmar Now media outlet. Two men were also killed in the district, it said.

The military had no immediate comment on the incident.

The junta has faced international condemnation for staging the coup that halted Myanmar's slow transition to democracy and for its lethal suppression of the protests that followed.

It has tried to justify the takeover by saying a Nov. 8 election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) was fraudulent - an accusation the electoral commission has rejected. Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date and have declared a state of emergency.

SUU KYI COURT HEARING

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said on Tuesday 164 protesters had been killed and expressed sadness at the deaths, a day after the European Union and the United States imposed more sanctions on groups or individuals linked to the coup.

He blamed the bloodshed on the protesters and said nine members of the security forces had been also killed.

He said strikes and hospitals not fully operating had caused deaths, including from COVID-19, calling them "undutiful and unethical".

Opponents of military rule have regularly called for strikes and also a civil disobedience campaign, including among civil servants, that has paralysed parts of the economy.

The junta spokesman also accused media of "fake news" and fanning unrest and said reporters could be prosecuted if they were in contact with the Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), as the remnants of Suu Kyi's government is known. The military has declared the CRPH an illegal organisation and said membership is punishable by death.

Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, has been in detention since the coup and faces charges that her lawyer says have been cooked up to discredit her.

The ousted leader is due to appear for another court hearing via video conferencing on Wednesday after a previous hearing had to be adjourned due to internet problems.

(Reporting by Reuters StaffWriting by Ed Davies and Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Michael Perry & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan state-funded hotel deal pays rent to Myanmar defence ministry

    A consortium of private Japanese firms and a Japanese state entity paid rent on a multi-million dollar hotel and office development that ultimately went to Myanmar’s defence ministry, six company and government officials told Reuters. It is the first time Japan has acknowledged the project benefits Myanmar’s defence ministry, which is controlled by the military under the country’s constitution. The payments, starting in 2017, are not illegal but are potentially embarrassing for Japan given United Nations investigators have alleged human rights abuses by Myanmar’s military.

  • Game Recap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 111

    Zion Williamson (27 points, nine rebounds, five assists, 9-13 FG) and Brandon Ingram (season-high 36 points) combined for 63 points for the Pelicans as they defeated the Lakers, 128-111. Kyle Kuzma tallied 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 19-24 on the season, while the Lakers fall to 28-16.

  • Pelicans-Lakers recap: Ingram scores 36 in New Orleans rout

    The impending trade deadline and the lack of their two superstars was a toxic mix for the Lakers on Tuesday night.

  • Airbnb asked to drop Olympic ties over China rights issues

    Airbnb Inc. is being asked to drop its sponsorship connections to next year’s Beijing’s Winter Olympics by a coalition of 150 human-rights campaigners. The coalition is headed by groups that oppose rights violations in China including the detention of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region. Airbnb is one of the International Olympic Committee’s leading 15 sponsors.

  • ‘He was human.’ Mourners remember Charlotte man shot, killed by a deputy US marshal

    At vigil on Frankie Jennings’ birthday, calls are renewed for more accountability for law enforcement.

  • NRA bragged about blocking Boulder AR-15 ban a week before Boulder mass shooting

    A Colorado judge blocked Boulder from enforcing its two-year-old assault rifle ban on March 12, ruling it violated a 2003 state law prohibiting municipalities from enacting their own firearms regulations. Boulder city spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said city attorneys would meet to decide on whether to appeal the ruling by Boulder County District Court Judge Andrew Hartman, The Denver Post reported March 18, but in the meantime, the Boulder Police Department wouldn't enforce the ban on AR-15-style rifles and large-capacity magazines. The National Rifle Association celebrated the ruling last Tuesday, noting its supporting role in striking down the ban. A week later, a gunman opened fire in a Boulder supermarket, killing 10 people, including a Boulder Police officer. ICYMI: A Colorado judge gave law-abiding gun owners something to celebrate. In an @NRAILA-supported case, he ruled that the city of Boulder’s ban on commonly-owned rifles (AR-15s) and 10+ round mags was preempted by state law and STRUCK THEM DOWN. https://t.co/wmdhGG16pc — NRA (@NRA) March 16, 2021 Police have not yet publicly identified the suspected shooter or the type of weapon used. But "one senior law enforcement source told CNN the weapon used in the shooting was an AR-15-style rifle," CNN reports. Boulder enacted its ban in response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, carried out — like many mass shootings — with an AR-15. More stories from theweek.comThere is no immigration crisisBiden calls on Senate to 'immediately pass' House bills that would close gun background check loopholesA jump in Social Security benefits

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Andrew Yang Says Atlanta Shooting Was 'Clear as Day' a Hate Crime

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has called the recent shooting in Atlanta a hate crime during an anti-Asian hate rally in Chinatown. Yang and his wife, Evelyn, joined hundreds of New Yorkers at Columbus Park on March 21 in condemning the wave of anti-Asian violence across the country. Yang addressed last week’s incident that took the lives of eight people, including six Asian women.

  • The 11 Most Affectionate Cat Breeds (Yes, They Do Exist)

    Affectionate cat breeds do exist! The assumption that cats have cold hearts is unfair (and usually comes from comparing them to dogs). Karen Hiestand, a veterinarian and trustee of International Cat Care, tells...

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Russia, China push for U.N. Security Council summit, lash out at West

    Russia and China said on Tuesday they wanted a summit of permanent members of the U.N. Security Council amid what they called heightened political turbulence, with Moscow saying they both believed the United States was acting in a destructive way. The two allies, whose relations with the West are under increasing strain, made the call for a summit in a joint statement after talks between their foreign ministers in the city of Guilin. "At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankind's common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability," they said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry's website.

  • 2021 NBA trade deadline: Live blog with news, Kings rumors

    Who will be on the move ahead of the NBA trade deadline? Here are the latest rumors and deals from around the league.

  • Rabbitt: Teaching Students in Person and Online at the Same Time Is a Huge Challenge. 4 Ways to Bridge the Home-Classroom Gap

    Across the country, educators are working hard to support students learning in hybrid contexts, where students are attending school both online and in person. In many schools, staff availability to teach, attendance policies and a desire to have students working with teachers for as much time as possible mean many districts are pursuing a simultaneous […]

  • Judge detains former Special Forces soldier charged with assaulting police during Capitol siege

    Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said Jeffrey McKellop appears to be "a danger to the community."

  • China Mulls Selling Aluminum From State Reserves to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering selling about 500,000 metric tons of aluminum from state reserves, according to a person with knowledge of the plan, in a move that would help cool the market and meet the Asian nation’s emissions objectives.Aluminum prices plunged, hitting a daily decline limit in Shanghai, as traders sold futures contracts on earlier speculation of China’s plans. Releasing stockpiles of the highly carbon-intensive metal could offset production losses caused by China’s commitment to limiting energy usage as it plots its course to a carbon-neutral economy by 2060.Calls to China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration seeking comment weren’t answered.China’s plan and its details, including the volume of aluminum to be released, are subject to change, the person said. Beijing is keen to prevent elevated prices of the industrial metal widely used in a range of goods including appliances, window frames and car parts from feeding through into inflation, according to the person.“Price weakness on the back of this possibility presents a buying opportunity,” Citigroup analysts including Oliver Nugent said in a note. While “this may well occur, albeit most likely gradually over the next 5 years or so, it would have only a minimal impact on the aluminium market.”Aluminum had climbed to its highest price in a decade in Shanghai earlier this month after Inner Mongolia, a major coal-fired production hub in northern China, said it’ll stop approving new projects following a reprimand from Beijing for failing to control its energy consumption.China is by far the world’s dominant supplier of aluminum. The country’s primary aluminum output totaled 37 million tons last year, and production in the first two months of this year rose to record levels.China previously sold aluminum from its reserves in 2010, when production cuts aimed at meeting energy-saving targets tightened supply. That same year also saw the sale of commodities from zinc to magnesium, cotton and corn to ease shortages and curb price gains.Aluminum traded 2.3% lower to settle at $2,219.50 a metric ton at 5:59 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange. In equity markets, producer Alcoa Corp. dropped 9% while European producer Norsk Hydro ASA slumped 5.2% and Granges AB and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group also slipped.Other metals were mixed, with copper slipping below $9,000 a ton as the dollar climbed. Trafigura, the world’s biggest copper trader, expects the metal to hit $15,000 a ton in the coming decade as demand from global decarbonization produces a deep market deficit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Woman of Asian descent assaulted in NYC on her way to protest anti-Asian violence

    The woman's protest sign was destroyed and she was punched twice in the face as she walked through lower Manhattan, the New York City Police Department said.

  • Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in extradition case

    A Canadian judge rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's request to add evidence in her extradition case, as a federal prosecutor argued on Tuesday that Meng's legal team had presented a story of her arrest that did not fit the facts. Meng's lawyers wanted to include an affidavit from a Huawei accountant as evidence, which they said would shed light on the company's financial practices and help prove Meng's innocence as she fights extradition from Canada on charges of bank fraud in the United States. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the British Columbia Supreme Court rejected the affidavit, the third such request made by Meng's legal team, stating the evidence "is not relevant" to the extradition hearing.

  • Oil steadies, recovery stunded by European lockdowns, U.S. stockbuild

    Oil prices steadiedr on Wednesday, following the previous day's slump, but the recovery was stunted by fears of a slow recovery in demand due to new pandemic lockdowns in Europe and a build in U.S. crude stocks. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.84 a barrel, having lost 6.2% and touched a low of $57.32 on Tuesday. "Investors adjusted positions from Tuesday's sharp selloff," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

  • Prince Harry gets new job with £1bn professional coaching company

    The royal has just become the chief impact officer for BetterUp, in California.

  • Migrant families face mixed U.S. policies at border

    The U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in interview after interview over the weekend made clear the Administration's policy on the southern border: Migrant families arriving seeking asylum would be deported to Mexico. But the message from the top is muddied by the reality on the ground. Temporary migrant processing centers seen in newly-released video in Texas are overwhelmed, and thousands of families have been released into the United States in recent weeks. The varied handling of families is bewildering migrants and causing frustration among both immigration advocates and border agents. It has also left Democratic President Joe Biden open to criticism from Republicans that his mixed messaging at the border is encouraging more people to cross. Over the weekend the U.S. announced an $86 million contract to house some migrant families deemed vulnerable in U.S. hotels for processing. The contract is part of a new program managed by nonprofit organizations as an alternative to federal family detention centers. Another example of the challenges and expensive solutions: Some Mexican states are no longer accepting families with young children. The U.S. has thus put some families on jets, and flown them from the Rio Grande to El Paso, where they are then sent across the border to Ciudad Juarez. And the migrants, most of them from Central America, are still coming. One man from Honduras who said his name was Marvin, told Reuters he was determined to make it to America. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) MARVIN, MIGRANT FROM COPAN, HONDURAS, SAYING:"The mission, God willing, is to arrive at the (U.S.-Mexico) border and work there. Later on, we'll see if we can jump to the other side." JOURNALIST ASKING: 'Where in the United States would you like to go?' MARVIN: Wherever God takes us. We don't have a set place to go. Wherever we land, that's where we will stay."