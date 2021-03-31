Myanmar slides towards civil war as ethnic armies join urban protesters

Nicola Smith
4 min read
There are growing calls for a federal army to counter the Tatmadaw - AP
There are growing calls for a federal army to counter the Tatmadaw - AP

Myanmar’s neighbours may have shied away from decisively addressing the country’s crisis following a military coup, but they cannot prevent it approaching their own borders.

Reports that both Thailand and India tried to repel refugees fleeing airstrikes and military brutality – only to backtrack under pressure – show the February 1 coup is already creating international ripples, and with growing signs of an impending civil war, the conflict has the potential to destabilise the region.

As the killing of pro-democracy protesters spikes, about a dozen ethnic armed groups, who have historically waged insurgencies against the junta in their fight for more autonomy in outlying states, have condemned the coup and vowed to support the resistance movement.

On Tuesday, the Three Brotherhood Alliance, a coalition of three guerrilla outfits including the powerful Arakan Army in western Rakhine State, said they would join protesters in what they have named a “spring revolution” if the military does not stop killing and honour calls to restore democracy.

Anti-coup protesters flee the military in Yangon - AP
Anti-coup protesters flee the military in Yangon - AP

In southeast Karen state, the Karen National Union (KNU), says it will not only defend its territory but also send fighters to help protect coup opponents.

The pledges, which follow civilian casualties in the first military airstrikes in Karen state in more than 20 years, and the death toll rising above 500 after the bloodiest day of the anti-coup protests on Saturday, raise the possibility that the crisis may evolve into a devastating and protracted internal conflict.

Dr Sasa, the international envoy of the civilian government’s representative body the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), has already revealed there are plans to draw ethnic minorities and civil society together into a “federal army” to replace the military, known as the Tatmadaw.

“If (the international community) fails to take action, of course unavoidable all-out civil war and more bloody days and more bloody weeks and more bloody months await ahead of us,” Dr Sasa told Reuters. “Having a federal army becomes a must and it’s the way we achieve democracy and freedom.”

This week’s developments signal “a return to a multifront conflict that the military had so far tried to avoid,” said Hunter Marston, a Canberra-based Southeast Asia specialist.

Karen refugees take shelter after fleeing military airstrikes - Free Burma Rangers/AFP
Karen refugees take shelter after fleeing military airstrikes - Free Burma Rangers/AFP

“I think this is their worst fear – to be confronted by urban protesters and, in the ethnic minority states, to have to battle with multiple groups at the same time.”

However, the prospect of facing a united “federal army” in a multi-front war may not initially prove a disincentive to military chiefs who defied logic in February by staging a coup when they already enjoyed unrivalled power and privileges.

Barring mass defections from the security forces, the Tatmadaw, with its estimated 350,000 soldiers, vastly outnumbers armed ethnic troops - believed to be between 75,000 and 100,000 - and it has a long, dark history of remorselessly slaughtering its own people.

In a civil war, the implications for Thailand, China, India, and Bangladesh, which is already harbouring more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees who fled military atrocities in 2017, would be most acute, said Mr Marston.

“Any refugee flows and instability on the Chinese border could actually change China’s calculus,” he said.

Gerard McDermott, an Asia expert at City University of Hong Kong, points out in The Diplomat that attacks on Chinese-owned factories have already prompted China – Myanmar’s largest trading partner and one of its main foreign investors – to take a greater interest in the crisis.

Anti-coup protesters are uniting across the country - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Anti-coup protesters are uniting across the country - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This “could be countered by the US or China’s local competitor, India, if the Chinese level of involvement were to become substantial,” he suggests.

Internal calculations will likely wield the most influence on a regime that previously isolated the country for decades, but its actions and the nature of any future conflict will no doubt be impacted by the international reaction which has so far been defined by hesitation, division or self-interest.

Russia, eager to sell weapons and exploit the crisis to gain a strategic advantage over rival powers in the Indo-Pacific region, is emerging as the junta’s biggest cheerleader.

Its veto over any attempts at the UN Security Council to impose a global arms embargo could enable and empower the junta to risk plunging the nation into war.

Mr McDermott points to the chilling parallel of Myanmar’s current predicament with the start of the tragic wars that overcame Bosnia and Syria.

As regional neighbours hedge their bets and prevaricate over sanctions, they may find the price for inaction is a disastrous conflict that will impact all of Southeast Asia.

