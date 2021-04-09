Myanmar: US hits state-owned gem company with sanctions

·2 min read
Jade vendor inspects large chunk of Jade in Myanmar
Myanmar is the world's main source of jade

The US Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on a Myanmar state-owned gems enterprise, in a bid to deprive the military government of funds.

The Treasury described Myanmar Gems Enterprise (MGE) as "a key economic resource" for the military regime.

Myanmar is the world's main source of jade and a major source of rubies, sapphires and other gems.

The US had already sanctioned three other gemstone companies it said were connected to the country's military.

The US and UK also previously ratcheted up sanctions on the military and on coup leaders.

It comes after the military seized power in a coup on 1 February, sparking protests from pro-democracy activists.

Around 600 civilians have been killed, and thousands arrested as government forces respond to demonstrators with increasing violence.

"Today's action highlights Treasury's commitment to denying the [Myanmar] military sources of funding, including from key state-owned enterprises," Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in a statement.

The move blocks Americans from doing business with the entity, which is a state-owned enterprise operating under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

How significant is MGE?

MGE oversees most jade and gemstone industries in Myanmar and is responsible for licensing and regulating the sector, collecting royalties and marketing jade and gemstones in Burma.

A 2019 UN report on the economic interests of the Myanmar military said it was among a number of state-owned enterprises that "play a dominant role in Myanmar's economy, generating about half the government's revenue, spending half the government's budget and regulating much of the formal economy".

The report said MGE's leadership is mostly comprised of former military leaders.

A previous report from Global Witness put the estimated value of Myanmar's jade at $31bn (£22bn) in 2014, based on the officially recorded jade production figures of 16,684 tonnes.

The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative's most recent statistics, from 2018, suggest that jade production has roughly doubled since then.

The body recently suspended its operations in Myanmar in response to the coup.

What else do we know about the jade industry?

A great majority of jade comes from the Kachin state, along the Chinese border, where there has been a decades-long conflict between the government and insurgents seeking more autonomy.

Jade is thought to fund both sides of the conflict, according to Global Witness.

Jade mining is also not without its risks.

Last year, 162 workers at a jade mine died when heavy rains triggered a landslide. The industry has also previously been linked to labour rights abuses.

    JACQUELYN MARTINYet another member of Team Trump has joined Fox News.The conservative cable network announced Thursday that it has signed ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a paid on-air contributor. Pompeo is scheduled to make his first appearance as a network employee on Friday’s broadcast of Fox & Friends.“Mike Pompeo is one of America’s most recognized and respected voices on foreign policy and national security issues. I look forward to his contributions across our range of platforms to share his distinct perspective with our millions of viewers,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a press release.“As a now former diplomat and member of Congress, and in this new role at FOX News Media, I intend to give viewers a candid, no-nonsense look at geopolitics, international relations and the America First policies that helped chart the course for unprecedented American prosperity and security,” Pompeo added.The move comes on the heels of Fox News hiring a slew of former Trump administration officials, family members, and campaign staff.In recent weeks, the network has brought on former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and ex-chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, both of whom now host daytime programs on Fox News and Fox Business, respectively. The network has also hired Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law and one-time campaign adviser, as a paid contributor.Much like Lara Trump, who has openly floated a Senate run in North Carolina, Pompeo has also hinted at electoral ambitions. His name has been bandied about as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and he has recently laid such groundwork in Iowa, one of the GOP’s first primary states.If Pompeo or Trump do indeed decide to officially announce a run for office, precedent states that Fox News would terminate their contract. The network recently cut ties with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, another former Trump official, after she jumped into the Arkansas governor’s race; and they have done the same thing in the past with contributors Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.