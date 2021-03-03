Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

  • Chin refugees from Myanmar carry a mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans as the mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set on fire during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • A Chin refugee from Myanmar distributes forehead bands during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Chin refugees from Myanmar carry mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • A Chin refugee from Myanmar holds a portrait of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Chin refugees from Myanmar carries a mock coffin of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • A Chin refugee from Myanmar adjusts the dress of another refugee dressed as lady justice during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
1 / 8

India Myanmar Protest

Chin refugees from Myanmar carry a mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SHONAL GANGULY
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders.

They chanted “Restore democracy in Burma” and "Shame on you dictator” and carried placards as they burned a coffin with photographs of Myanmar's coup leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing him of supporting the military rulers. They also stomped their feet on the Chinese national flag.

The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.

The protesters called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put pressure on Myanmar’s military rulers to restore democracy.

James Fanai, president of the Chin Refugee Committee, said as refugees the protesters were showing their support to the people of Myanmar.

“We want our leader back. We are here for justice,” said Ming, a 22-year-old refugee, referring to Suu Kyi. Ming uses one name.

Like the Rohingya, the Chin also are a persecuted minority group in Myanmar, living in Myanmar, Bangladesh and India.

India and Myanmar share a long land border of over 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) and a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal. Myanmar is important to India’s national security, and the two countries have signed a pact to share intelligence to combat Indian insurgents operating out of the border region.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar security forces kill 18 protesters

    Wearing yellow and white construction helmets, some holding home-made shields of wood, others with a satellite dish, Myanmar's protests against the military coup showed no sign of letting up on Wednesday.Security forces fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas to break them up and local media reported several people were hurt. Later, there were reports of live ammunition fired and at least 18 people were killed.It comes a day after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged restraint but they failed to unite behind a call for the military to release ousted government leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore democracy.Meanwhile inside the country, a prominent activist called for sanctions on businesses linked to the military.Across the nation on Wednesday, nine people were hurt and at least two people were killed when police fired rubber bullets in the second largest city Mandalay, that's according to the Myanmar Now news agency.In Yangon, hundreds of people were detained including several protest leaders, an activist said.As well as local media reports of shooting and deaths in the central towns of Myingyan and Magway.Media also reported five people were wounded in the town of Monywa. The military has justified the coup, saying its complaints of voter fraud in the Nov. 8 elections were ignored.Nearly 1,300 people have been detained, according to activists, including six journalists in Yangon.

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 38 protesters, U.N. says

    At least 38 protesters were killed by Myanmar security forces on Wednesday, the highest number since a Feb. 1 military coup, according to a United Nations official.

  • France changes tack and approves AstraZeneca shots for under-75s

    France will allow people under 75 with existing health problems to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said, departing from an earlier stance that the vaccine should be for the under-65s only. The reassessment is likely to help speed up France's vaccination campaign which many have criticized as too slow. As of Saturday, 4.55 million people had received at least one shot of an AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

  • Amazon issues rare apology in India over drama series

    Amazon on Tuesday issued a rare apology to users in India for an original political drama series over allegations that a few scenes in the nine-part mini series hurt religious sentiments of some people in the key overseas market. In a message titled, “Amazon Prime Video Apologizes,” the American e-commerce group said it “deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable” and that it had either edited those scenes or removed them altogether from the show after hearing concerns from viewers. Things have escalated in recent weeks as several high-profile executives of Amazon Prime Video have been questioned by the authority.

  • Google Announces Landmark Move To Stop Selling Ads Based On User Web Browsing: WSJ

    Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google intends to terminate ad sales based on browsing across multiple websites, the Wall Street Journal reports. Google intends to stop employing and investing in tracking technologies that distinctively identify web users across the internet. Last year, the company disclosed removing the most commonly used tracking technology, called third-party cookies, in 2022. It could be a landmark move amidst increased flak from privacy advocates and regulators towards the tech majors. However, the move could also be a dampener for companies dependent on such tracking for ad promotion. Interestingly, Google accounted for 52% of global digital ad spending of $292 billion in 2020. Google’s ad-buying tools will employ novel technologies called “privacy sandbox” to target ads without retaining information about individuals from multiple websites. In January, Google disclosed its open testing plans using that technology in the second quarter. Google’s ad-buying tools account for around 40% of the digital advertising on the open internet beyond Google Search, YouTube, and Facebook. The latest change does not include Google ad tools and unique identifiers for mobile apps, just for websites. However, in the future, there are strong chances of broader incorporation of the new system. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains dedicated to user privacy by seeking user approval before collecting an advertising identifier for iPhones. Concurrently, the European Union privacy regulators have lodged multiple complaints regarding user data sharing by websites with third parties. Google’s decision coincides with big tech companies facing multiple antitrust investigations. Apple and Google have been accused of using privacy as an excuse for hurting competitors by smaller digital-ad companies that employ cross-site tracking. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed Apple for unfairly using their dominant platform to interfere with different apps, including Facebook. U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority launched a formal probe into Google’s phasing out of third-party cookies from its Chrome browser based on a complaint from a group of marketers. Google’s initiative would further strengthen its commanding position in the online advertising space as per the complainants. Google disclosed that it had intimated the antitrust regulator regarding the termination of unique tracking across multiple websites. Google’s initiative can disrupt the advertising-industry efforts towards more privacy-friendly technology for targeting individual consumers. The Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media led a group of advertisers and advertising technology companies, intend to rely on new identifiers, like strings of numbers and letters derived from users’ email addresses. However, Google remained adamant on its new initiative as it did not subscribe to the aforementioned group. Google’s limit on unique tracking identifiers will not extend to information that a company gets directly from a customer. Therefore, websites will sell ads based on users’ activity only on that specific site. Further, Google will also continue to allow advertisers to showcase ads on Google services like YouTube to specific clients they already have contact information. Although Google will stop targeting such ads to the people on other websites. Google’s major advertiser Nestle SA (OTC: NSRGF) (OTC: NSRGY), has endorsed the new move. Price action: GOOG stock was down 0.70% at $2,061.22 on the last check Wednesday. Related News: Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) might have overpaid the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) a hefty settlement fee of $4.9 billion for 2019’s alleged breach of user privacy following an antitrust investigation. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAirbnb Seeks To Raise B Via Convertible Notes For Debt Refinancing© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cynthia Nixon Questions ‘Courage’ of Feminists Who Backed Cuomo

    GettyA growing number of activists and lawmakers have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him. Notably absent are the powerful women’s groups that supported his election.All three of the women’s groups who endorsed Cuomo over progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon in 2018 called for an independent investigation of the allegations—an arrangement to which the governor has already agreed. Two of the groups, Planned Parenthood and the National Institute for Reproductive Health, declined to discuss the matter by phone, instead sending statements via email.The Daily Beast reached the president of the third organization, the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women, on her cell phone. Asked about her organization's decision to endorse Cuomo in 2018, the president, Sonia Ossorio, called it a “ridiculous question.”But Nixon, the actress-turned-activist, sees it as a valid issue. In an email to The Daily Beast, she said pointedly: “I wish the courage shown by Charlotte Bennet and Lindsey Boylan was shared by more of those with power and influence in Albany, particularly those who claim to advocate for women.”Boylan, a former top aide to Cuomo who is now running for elected office, was the first woman to go public with allegations against the governor; she claims Cuomo forcibly kissed her and asked her to play strip poker. Bennett, a former executive assistant, came forward within days to say Cuomo asked her if she had ever slept with an older man and whether she was in a monogamous relationship—questions she saw as clear sexual overtures. A third woman, Anna Ruch, who did not work for Cuomo, said this week that he touched her bare back and asked to kiss her after meeting her at a wedding two years ago.Women’s rights activists have previously taken issue with Cuomo’s professional conduct as governor: A pro-choice group protested outside his office for much of 2017 over his failure to move a key piece of reproductive rights legislation through the Democratic-controlled Senate. The bill eventually passed in 2019, after being held up for years by a group of Democrats who formed a power-sharing agreement with Republicans—a group that Cuomo was reportedly “deeply involved” in creating.Third Woman Accuses Cuomo, Says He Asked to Kiss HerNixon pilloried the governor during the 2018 campaign for stalling on this legislation, and for other missteps around women’s issues: the time he told a female reporter asking him about sexual misconduct in state government that she was doing a “disservice to women,” for example, or the time he told another woman reporter he wanted to watch her “eat the whole sausage.” (The woman was holding a sausage sandwich.)Despite this, Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes—a PAC representing the interests of one of the largest abortion providers in the state—threw their weight behind Cuomo in both 2018 and 2014, when Cuomo’s primary opponent was another progressive woman, Zephyr Teachout.The second-most prominent abortion rights group in the state, NARAL New York, also supported Cuomo in 2014. The group later restructured as the National Institute for Reproductive Health, whose PAC threw its support behind Cuomo in 2018, calling him “a national champion for women’s health, rights, and equality.”Other prominent women’s groups such as EMILY’s List, which supports pro-choice women running for office, stayed out of the primaries altogether. In fact, the only prominent women’s group to go against Cuomo was NOW-NY, which endorsed Teachout in 2014. The president at the time, Zenaida Mendez, was voted out of her post shortly thereafter. The group endorsed Cuomo in the following election.“It was really amazing and powerful for NOW to support me in that first race, and Cuomo made it clear that that was unacceptable and [Mendez] would lose her job for doing that,” Teachout told The Daily Beast. She added: “I think there's a combination in New York of fear and, I don't know, kind of a learned helplessness in the face of Cuomo.”Cuomo’s office did not respond to a request for comment. A campaign spokesperson previously described claims that Cuomo had a hand in Mendez’s ouster as a conspiracy theory.The Young Women Cuomo Underestimated Are About to Bring Him DownIn a statement to The Daily Beast on Monday, hours before the third Cuomo accuser’s story was published, Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes said it stood with victims of sexual harassment, but refused to answer questions about whether it stood by its decision to endorse Cuomo in 2018 or had plans to do so in the future.“We believe Attorney General Tish James is the right person to oversee a truly independent investigation of the allegations against Governor Cuomo,” a spokesperson said. “This is a necessary step on a path to restore trust and ensure accountability.”NIRH President Andrea Miller also called for an independent investigation, adding via a spokesperson that “no amount of public support for policies that advance reproductive freedom can ever excuse sexual harassment.”Asked if the organization would consider endorsing Cuomo in the future, Miller’s spokesperson passed along this comment: "We haven't had those conversations yet, but we do take a mix of factors into account when issuing an endorsement, including ethical conduct while in office."Andrew Cuomo Won, But He’s Living in Cynthia Nixon’s WorldNOW-NY released a statement following Boylan’s allegations, calling on the state legislature to initiate a “full examination” of the complaint and how it was handled. The group re-released the same statement in the wake of the second allegation.Other women’s groups have also attracted criticism for their handling of the situation. Time’s Up, the organization created to support victims of sexual harassment amid the MeToo movement, called on Cuomo’s administration to conduct a “full and independent investigation” of Boylan’s claims shortly after they were published. Several critics pointed out that the administration could not conduct an independent investigation of itself.Erica Vladimer, co-founder of the Albany-based Sexual Harassment Working Group, said there needed to be more transparency about how allegations of sexual harassment will affect these group’s endorsements. Part of shutting down systemic abuses of power, she said, is “making sure that there is public accountability.”“Otherwise it looks like your traditional politics, and that's what got us here in the first place.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar police clash with protesters, at least 9 dead

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Apple Looks To Return MagSafe Chargers In A New Avatar For iPhone

    The MagSafe adapter long found on laptops made by Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could make a comeback on future iPhones, according to a patent granted to the tech giant on Tuesday. What Happened: The return of the MagSafe on the iPhone would involve using magnets to make and maintain the connection between contacts, as per the patent issued by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office titled “Magnetic surface contacts,” first noted on Apple Insider. By deploying a “floating contact point,” that is kept in place using magnetism and springs, the contact point can move freely while still being attached. The contacts in the receiving device too can be made in a similar way allowing them to retract inside the device magnetically for storage. When they need to be used they could be pulled out by a stronger magnetic force, as per the patent. Why It Matters: Some designs featured in the patent are similar to the MagSafe connectors in existence, while other variations are more suited to be used with a thin device, such as an iPhone, noted Apple Insider. On Monday, it was reported that future versions of the iPhone may lack a physical power port. The future iterations of the Apple smartphone, colloquially dubbed — iPhone 13 — could be a game-changer and may come with one terabyte storage and Lidar, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. The Tim Cook-led company already sells a MagSafe Duo charger, with a hefty price tag attached. Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 2.1% lower at $125.12 on Tuesday and gained 0.38% in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top InterestApple Could Launch Foldable iPhone By 2023: Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Amazon Prime faces investigation in India after series 'disrespectful' of Hindus

    Amazon Prime has issued a rare apology after its new web mini-series came under investigation for insulting Hinduism in a landmark case for India, one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming markets. Ten separate cases have been filed against a senior Amazon Prime executive and the makers of Tandav after a scene showed an actor dressed as Hindu deity Lord Shiva in a play using the politically-charged Urdu-language word azaadi, which has been adopted by protesters demonstrating against India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manoj Kotak, a BJP parliamentarian, accused the directors of “deliberately mocking Hindu gods and disrespect[ing] Hindu sentiments,” after the scene also showed the actor playing Lord Shiva complaining of having fewer social media followers than other deities. A second BJP parliamentarian, Ram Kadam, filed a complaint against the series with one of the other objections coming from a right-wing Hindu group. “After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of the first episode, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using objectionable language, which can incite religious tension,” read a police statement from India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

  • Las Vegas Sands Sells Venetian, Expo Center For $6.25B: What Investors Need To Know

    Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is selling the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo and Convention Center for approximately $6.25 billion. What Happened: The divestiture is divided between two entities: VICI Properties will acquire the property and all associated assets for $4 billion, while Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) purchased the operations of the Venetian for $2.25 billion. The Venetian opened in 1999 under the ownership of Sheldon Adelson, a co-founder of the COMDEX tech industry trade show. The property cost $1.5 billion to construct, a record for its time, and was built on the site of the Sands Hotel and Casino, which gained pop culture immortality for hosting the Rat Pack concerts in 1960. The Sands Expo and Convention Center opened in 1990 behind the Sands Hotel. At the time of its opening, it was the second largest convention center in the world and the only privately owned and operated U.S. convention center. Why It Happened: Adelson died Jan. 21. Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein said the transaction signals a new focus on markets outside of Nevada’s gambling capital. “As we announce the sale of The Venetian Resort, we pay tribute to Mr. Adelson's legacy while starting a new chapter in this company's history," said Goldstein. “This company is focused on growth, and we see meaningful opportunities on a variety of fronts: Asia remains the backbone of this company and our developments in Macao and Singapore are the center of our attention.” Goldstein added that while the company will consider reinvestments in its existing properties, he also highlighted “potential development opportunities domestically where we believe significant capital investment will provide a substantial benefit to those jurisdictions while also producing very strong returns for the company.” LVS Price Action: Las Vegas Sands shares were up 1.2% at $65.72 at last check Wednesday. Photo courtesy Michael Huey/Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGatorade Debuts Wearable Patch To Measure Hydration Needs4 Psychedelics Experts On Adoption In Mainstream Medicine: 'A Mental Health Revolution'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biden claims vaccines will be available for all adults by the end of May — but there are caveats

    President Biden delivered some exciting news Tuesday, promising the United States will have enough COVID-19 vaccine supply by the end of May for every American adult to get a shot. President Biden says there will be enough vaccine doses for 300 million adults by end of May, two months earlier than previous projections. https://t.co/ZZvBZrzDbr pic.twitter.com/HI7PKdyVn4 — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 2, 2021 Just a few weeks ago, Biden had set the end of July as the target date for universal availability, but the timeline has been expedited, largely thanks to the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the arsenal. Biden couldn't account for the third shot when he last addressed the situation because it hadn't been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration at the time. But that's where the caveats come in. Tuesday's announcement was primarily focused on an increase in supply, which is just one aspect of vaccine distribution. At least some of the hurdles that the U.S. currently faces in terms of actually getting people vaccinated could still be there in May. For example, Biden himself acknowledged that "it's not enough to have the vaccine supply, we need vaccinators — people to put the shots in people's arms," and, as Stat News points out, the president didn't highlight any new efforts to increase the number of vaccinators. That said, even though it's still unclear if every adult will actually be able to receive a vaccine by the end of May, the U.S. does appear to be consistently increasing its vaccination pace, so the supply increase may have come at the right time. More stories from theweek.comJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceA free food forest has transformed this Atlanta neighborhood

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decries the student loan debt, low incomes, and climate change facing 'entire generations' as birth rates continue to fall

    While new data shows a 7% drop in births in December - nine months after the pandemic began - experts say the 2020 fall is part of a larger downturn.

  • Wall Street drops as high-flying tech stocks retreat

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors viewed as more likely to benefit from an economic recovery on the back of fiscal stimulus and vaccination programs. Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped more than 2%, weighing more than any other stocks on the S&P 500. The S&P 500 financial and industrial sector indexes reached intra-day record highs.

  • Amazon issues rare apology in India after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs

    Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

  • Myanmar authorities charge Associated Press journalist

    Authorities in Myanmar have charged Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years, a lawyer said Tuesday. The six were arrested while covering protests against the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The group includes journalists for Myanmar Now, Myanmar Photo Agency, 7Day News, Zee Kwet online news and a freelancer.

  • Kristaps Porzingis

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 52

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near US-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California.

  • Inside the Netflix India Commissioning Strategy of Monika Shergill and Srishti Arya (EXCLUSIVE)

    Monika Shergill, VP, content, and Srishti Behl Arya, director, international original film, Netflix India, are buzzing. On Wednesday they launched the streaming platform’s largest Indian slate yet, some 40 titles across formats and genres. Also buzzing is the Indian streaming industry, with the news that arch rival Amazon Prime Video has apologized over religious offence […]

  • LeBron James with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 03/02/2021

  • Ronaldo eyes first Serie A top scorer prize after latest goal landmark

    The Portuguese forward guided a composed finish past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in a 3-0 Serie A win for the Italian champions to mark the 600th league appearance of his career in typical fashion. He has now hit the 20-goal mark in every season since his debut campaign at Real Madrid in 2009-10, with his highest tally coming in 2014-15 when he scored 48 goals in 35 La Liga games for the Spanish club. The 36-year-old is currently two goals clear of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku at the summit of the Serie A scoring charts as he targets his first 'capocannoniere' crown in Italy.