Myanmar's economy to contract 10% this year amid turmoil: World Bank

FILE PHOTO: Protest against the military coup, in Yangon
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Myanmar’s economy is expected to contract by 10 per cent this year, World Bank forecasts released on Friday show, as the Southeast Asian nation is convulsed by nationwide protests, strikes and sanctions following a military coup on Feb. 1.

The forecast is a sharp reversal from the World Bank’s previous economic update in October, when it predicted Myanmar’s economy would grow by 5.9 per cent, one of the strongest rates of expansion in the region.

Myanmar "has been heavily affected by protests, worker strikes, and military actions; reductions in mobility; and the ongoing disruption of critical public services in addition to banking, logistics, and internet services", the World Bank said.

Protesters in Myanmar have targeted the economy as part of their civil disobedience campaign, crippling the banking system and encouraging foreign investors to pull out until the democratically elected government is restored.

Meanwhile, the junta has regularly shut down the internet in an effort to quell protests, further undermining economic activity.

(Reporting by Tom Allard; Editing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • More than 300 people killed since Myanmar's coup

    Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 300 people in attempts to crush opposition to a Feb. 1 coup, with nearly 90% of victims shot dead and a quarter of them shot in the head, according to data from an advocacy group and local media. A junta spokesman said 164 protesters and nine members of the security forces had been killed as of Tuesday. The killings have drawn outrage and prompted some sanctions from Western countries, including the United States.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Fact check: Altered image used to falsely claim CNN called Boulder suspect 'morally white'

    Social media users are sharing an altered image that claims CNN reported that the Boulder suspect was "morally white." CNN did not air that graphic.

  • Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

    President Joe Biden at his first news conference Thursday left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedure to muscle key parts of his agenda like immigration and voting rights past Republican opposition “if there’s complete lockdown and chaos.” “If there’s complete lockdown and chaos, as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Twitter's Dorsey called out for trolling Congress during hearing

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his frustration with U.S. lawmakers' questions on the social media platform during a hearing about misinformation on Thursday, leading one member of congress to call out his multi-tasking. Lawmakers grilled Dorsey and the CEOs of Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet for almost five hours. Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai were also witnesses at the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Early data shows fewer babies being born during COVID-19 pandemic

    One year into the pandemic, the COVID baby bust is here. Early data shows that birthrates have started falling. The COVID-19 crisis has created a lot of economic loss, uncertainty and insecurity, and some people are questioning whether they want to expand their families. See more in the video above.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Adeyemo as Yellen's deputy at Treasury

    The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Wally Adeyemo as deputy secretary of the Treasury on Thursday, making him the first Black American to hold the powerful job. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the Senate vote, calling Adeyemo "a master of shuttle economic diplomacy" who would help meld U.S. economic and national security interests. A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic former President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Clippers to acquire Hawks' Rajon Rondo for Lou Williams

    The Clippers reached a deal with Atlanta Just before the NBA's trade deadline to bring Rajon Rondo back to L.A. in exchange for Lou Williams.

  • MPs vote to extend Covid powers for a further six months, despite Tory rebellion

    Europe’s ‘Anglo-Saxon’ phobia is proving deadly PM warns EU that vaccine ban targeting the UK will backfire Covid latest news: Virus infections highest in under-20s as cases fall in all adult age groups UK needs vaccine imports from Europe to hit second jab targets, Ursula von der Leyen tells EU UK stuck with BBC licence fee until 2038, say MPs Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial MPs have voted to extend the emergency provisions in the Coronavirus Act to October, despite opposition from several Tory backbenchers and the Liberal Democrats. The vote means that emergency powers, like the ability of police to force people to receive coronavirus tests, will remain in law. Several MPs including Steve Baker, Mark Harper, Sir Christopher Chope, Sir Charles Walker and Alistair Carmichael spoke against the measures, but the extension passed by 484 to 76 votes. The debate came as Matt Hancock admitted he cannot guarantee the legislation will be retired in six months. The Health Secretary said the Coronavirus Act must be retired "within one year and preferably within six months". But he added: "I cannot answer whether we will be retiring it in six months. My preference would be yes, but given the last year, I think a prediction would be hasty." Sir Charles Walker said "as sure as eggs are eggs" MPs will be asked to renew legislation again at the end of September. "It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it is not inevitable is deluding themselves," the 1922 vice-chairman added.

  • Liberal candidates cost Democrats votes in key 2020 races, a post-election study suggests

    Officials from the think tank Third Way said the findings should serve as a lesson for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • From Breitbart to Miller: Here’s how Trump’s MAGA circle responded to Biden’s first press conference

    ‘Storytime with Uncle Joe’ and a press performance ‘that would make Chinese state-run outlets blush’

  • 'Double mutant': What are the risks of India's new Covid-19 variant

    India has found a new "double mutant" variant of the coronavirus. How worried should we be?