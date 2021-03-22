In Myanmar's hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers

  • In this photo released by the Free Burma Rangers, members of the humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers carry out medical checkups on villagers in the northern Karen State, Myanmar Feb. 25, 2021. The group has been bringing aid to some of the 8,000 ethnic people forced to flee their homes by an ongoing local offensive by the Myanmar army aimed at increasing the military’s presence in the remote region. (Free Burma Rangers via AP)
  • In this photo released by the Free Burma Rangers, members of the humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers sing songs with ethnic Karen children who are living in the jungle to escape an ongoing local offensive by the Myanmar army, in northern Karen State on Jan. 13, 2021. Aid organizations say more than 8,000 villagers have fled their homes after they came under mortar fire from the military. (Free Burma Rangers via AP)
  • In this photo released by the Free Burma Rangers, ethnic Karen women sit with family members in the jungles of northern Karen State where they are sheltering from an ongoing local offensive by the Myanmar army, on Jan. 27, 2021. Aid organizations say more than 8,000 villagers have fled their homes for the forests, with no idea when they can return or if their homes will still be there when they do. The Karen are one of the largest ethnic groups in Myanmar and have been in armed conflict with the central government for greater autonomy since the end of the Second World War. (Free Burma Rangers via AP)
  • In this photo released by the Free Burma Rangers, members of the humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers distribute clothing to ethnic Karen children living in the jungles of remote northern Karen State to escape a local offensive by the Myanmar army, on Feb. 25, 2021. Aid organizations say more than 8,000 villagers have fled their homes after they came under mortar fire from the military. (Free Burma Rangers via AP)
1 / 4

Myanmar Karen Attacks

In this photo released by the Free Burma Rangers, members of the humanitarian group Free Burma Rangers carry out medical checkups on villagers in the northern Karen State, Myanmar Feb. 25, 2021. The group has been bringing aid to some of the 8,000 ethnic people forced to flee their homes by an ongoing local offensive by the Myanmar army aimed at increasing the military’s presence in the remote region. (Free Burma Rangers via AP)
JERRY HARMER
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise tyrannizing civilians long before last month’s military coup.

This largely unseen oppression continues even now. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years.

They’re now living in the jungle, with fears growing for their health and security, and no prospect of an early return.

This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

But it also is a reminder of the brutal force Myanmar's army has long used against civilians, and in particular the country's ethnic minorities.

The Karen National Union, the leading political body for the Karen, for now is shouldering all of the displaced people’s basic needs for food, shelter and security.

But in the long run, that will be a challenge for the group, said Padoh Saw Taw Nee, head of the KNU’s foreign affairs department, in an email interview.

“Therefore the international community should reach out with humanitarian assistance to these people who are in need as soon as possible,” he said.

The Karen are among more than a dozen ethnic groups that have been seeking greater autonomy from the central government since Myanmar, then known as Burma, became independent from Britain in 1948.

At times the ethnic groups’ guerrilla forces have engaged in full-on armed conflict with the government; in recent years, many have reached an uneasy cease-fire. Their talks with Suu Kyi's government failed to reach a comprehensive political resolution before it was deposed by the coup.

The army, meanwhile, has aggressively expanded its reach in at least two districts in Karen state since 2017, building new bases and roads to try to dominate an area that doesn’t want it there.

In the last few months, troop numbers and activity have scaled up dramatically, according to relief organizations active there.

The Karen’s own armed force, the Karen National Liberation Army, has fought back. In retaliation, the army has increased its attacks and shelled surrounding villages.

Relief agencies say the 8,000 or so people who abandoned their homes for the privations of the jungle are safe and are adapting as well as they can, building bamboo shelters and holding school classes in the open.

But no one knows when they can return or whether their villages will still be standing when they do. Meanwhile, the fields where their crops would grow are untended, threatening food supplies later in the year.

A humanitarian group, the Free Burma Rangers, has been bringing in aid since the attacks began and documenting the Karens' plight. The group was formed in the late 1990s during intense attacks that displaced more than 100,000 Karen people.

Its founder and director, Dave Eubank, is a former member of the U.S. Special Forces who combines evangelical activities with well-disciplined forays by Karen volunteers to deliver medical aid to villagers.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press via satellite phone from the affected area, Eubank spoke of what the displaced Karen desperately need.

He said that stopping attacks by Myanmar troops — “security and survival” — is the top priority.

Food comes next. “As they get displaced they’ve got to eat,” he said. “They can’t go back and start their crops. They can’t prepare for the next fields, they can’t look after the animals,” he said.

Medical care and shelter are also essential, Eubank said.

In 2012, the Karen National Union signed a cease-fire with the government, which it hoped would end decades of military aggression. But Myanmar’s army has repeatedly breached it. This is the worst breach yet, aid groups say.

Hsa Moo from the Karen Environmental and Social Action Network has just returned from the affected area. A former refugee herself, she says it’s heartbreaking.

“This is not a good time for us. This is after the cease-fire; but we thought the cease-fire can help them, but actually not. So they have to flee and they have to hide, so it is very difficult for them to hide in the jungle,” she said.

The Karen long ago learned the brutal nature of the military, independent analyst David Mathieson told The Associated Press.

“What’s interesting about Karen state is a lot of people there see the fighting and now the coup and the civil disobedience movement as intricately linked,” he said. “It’s like ‘Look, we’ve been telling you for years that the enemy is the military.’"

“For all those people who wanted to accommodate the military, when you live in these areas of ongoing armed conflict you know exactly who you are dealing with and you know that you can’t trust them,” he explained.

The lesson he takes from the army's actions in the cities and in the hinterlands: "This is the military trying to subjugate the entire country once again.”

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok bans some Myanmar accounts to limit the reach of violent videos

    TikTok is banning accounts from Myanmar that post violent videos, but it comes long after other sites took action.

  • Shares of Japan's big three car makers dip after Renesas auto chip-plant fire

    Shares of Toyota Motor, Nissan Motor and Honda Motor fell on Monday following a fire at a Renesas Electronics semiconductor plant that may aggravate a global shortage of automotive chips. The stock price of Japan's big three car makers fell more than 2% in early trading compared with a smaller 1.4% dip in the benchmark Topix index on the Tokyo bourse. Renesas said it will take at least a month to restart production on a 300mm wafer line at its Naka plant in northeast Japan after a fire on Friday caused by an electrical fault destroyed machinery and poured smoke into the sensitive clean room.

  • Myanmar coup: Tales from the streets of sacrifice and fear

    Thousands are making difficult choices to protest against military rule. What are their stories?

  • The real-life stories that inspired Line of Duty: from Jean Charles de Menezes to Operation Yewtree

    Line of Duty has no basis in fact whatsoever. That’s according to Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick who, two years ago, dismissed the hit BBC drama as “outrageous” and “ridiculous”. “I was absolutely outraged by the level of casual and extreme corruption which was being portrayed as the way the police is today,” said Commissioner Dick. “It’s so far from that. Standards and professionalism are so high.” In the wake of last week’s tragic murder in Clapham, her words ring more hollow than ever. But they did at the time, too. After all, Dick was in charge of the botched operation that killed Jean Charles de Menezes. This innocent man, shot on his way to work by police marksmen, directly inspired a sequence in Line of Duty’s first ever episode. More on that in a moment. Dame Dick has form for head-in-the-sand denial. Line of Duty’s writer Jed Mercurio also created BBC stablemate Bodyguard. This 2018 drama followed a male police protection officer who grew a little too close to the female Home Secretary he was assigned to guard. Apparently it drove everyone at the Met “absolutely up the wall”. “I had to switch it off after 20 minutes,” said Dick. “It was ridiculous. The moment when the Home Secretary made a pass at the protection officer was just beyond me, I’m afraid.”

  • Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout

    Australia on Monday begun accelerating the pace of COVID-19 inoculations after Canberra approved local manufacturing of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Australia's Minister for Health Greg Hunt said about 1,000 general practitioners will now be able to administer AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. "It's a signature day for Australia," Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

  • Fleeing coup, Myanmar refugees in India seek asylum

    Police officers who defied the Myanmar army’s orders to shoot opponents of the coup and escaped to India are urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to not send them back and provide them political asylum on humanitarian grounds. “What we wish is that until and unless the problem is solved in Myanmar, we do not want to go back there,” said one of the men, who has sought refuge in a village in the northeastern state of Mizoram that shares the border with Myanmar. The military crackdown in Myanmar has forced scores of refugees over the border into India.

  • Covid: Brazil's Bolsonaro calls governors 'tyrants' over lockdowns

    The Brazilian president says it is now time to reopen the economy, despite a surge in infections.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: A rare view inside the conflict zone

    A BBC team gets a glimpse of the human cost of the recent fighting in Tigray.

  • 'We all know hate when we see it': Dem lawmakers condemn violence against Asian Americans

    The shootings, which left eight dead, including six Asian women, follow recent national reckonings over race, gender and gun violence.

  • A year into pandemic, veterans halls 'barely hanging' on

    Paul Guilbeault knew the writing was on the wall for the last Veterans of Foreign Wars post in this city south of Boston when businesses across Massachusetts were ordered to close as the coronavirus pandemic took hold last March. VFW Post 3260 in New Bedford, a chapter of the national fraternity of war vets established in 1935, had surrendered its charter and sold the hall to a church. “The economic shutdown is what killed us,” said Guilbeault, who has overseen the post’s finances for years.

  • Drought Is the U.S. West’s Next Big Climate Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- Normally at this time of year, Katy Kemp’s 80 head of cattle would be grazing on her family’s ranch in Staples, Texas. Instead, the herd is living off dwindling hay stores as drought dries up grassland and chokes off crops. Parts of Texas are so starved for water that ranchers are trucking feed 1,000 miles from Montana, driving up prices there and leaving hay producers completely sold out.For Kemp, extreme weather has dealt a double blow, with February’s record snow storm killing off newly born calves even as aridity threatens to curtail feed supplies into next year. “Normal winter forage options like oats are months behind,'' she said. That puts her and others at a disadvantage against ranchers in more temperate parts of the country.It’s a crisis that extends far beyond Texas. Much of the U.S. West is facing the driest spring in seven years, setting up a climate disaster that could strangle agriculture, fuel deadly wildfires and even hurt power production. Across 11 western states, drought has captured about 75% of the land, and covers more than 44% of the contiguous U.S., the U.S. Drought Monitor said. While drought isn’t new to the West, where millions of people live, grow crops and raise livestock in desert conditions that require massive amounts of water, global warming is exacerbating the problem -- shrinking snowpack in the Rocky Mountains and extending the fire season on the West Coast. That means ranching and farming may become costlier and less sustainable, with some operations forced to move to wetter regions. Western cities will face tighter water-use restrictions, rekindling political battles over increasingly scarce resources. And the threat of catastrophic fires will increase, with big areas of West Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma at risk. It could be especially brutal in California, which is set to endure another potentially hellish year of blazes that force evacuations, destroy homes and end lives. Unlike the eastern U.S., where it can rain every few days year-round, the West gets its water at set times of the year. But from April to June, very little rain is expected to fall from the Pacific Northwest into west Texas, according to the Climate Prediction Center. That bodes ill for the nearly 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River for drinking and irrigating crops. Flows into that river and reservoirs such as Lakes Mead and Powell are already at below-normal levels, said Paul Miller, a National Weather Service hydrologist in Utah.That’s going to force some hard decisions on water managers, said Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “There will be water cutbacks.”Drought begets drought, as they say. When land is dry, the sun’s energy is focused on heating the air instead of evaporating water. That raises temperatures, which leads to more dryness, which allows drought to spread even further. In the contiguous U.S., 2020 was the fifth hottest year in the 126-year record. For five states – Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and California – it was also among the driest ever. In California, water scarcity drives up fire danger, hurts crops and threatens electricity supplies. Most of its precipitation comes between November and March, with winter storms hopefully bringing enough moisture to maintain its reservoirs. Decisions on where that water goes are made ahead of an April 1 deadline, when the state assesses its water storage. But it’s in its second disappointing water season, with snow across the state at about the half the amount of a typical year, said California State Climatologist Mike Anderson.Those conditions helped fuel one of California’s worst fire seasons last year, when blazes consumed a recored 4.1 million acres, and are setting up another potentially dire season. “This year the fire season is starting early and ending later,” said Lynnette Round, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire. “The length of the fire season has extended 75 days across the Sierra.”La Nina, a cool patch of water across the equatorial Pacific Ocean that helped push the winter storm track away from California, is partly to blame for this year’s dryness. But a bigger factor is climate change, which is fueling a ridge of high pressure off the coast, effectively keeping storms away “and leaving the southwestern states mostly warm, dry, and prone to wildfires,’’ said Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center.The drought is already affecting crops in California, with winter wheat and other grains growing slower than usual, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Ventura, the lack of rain means the top U.S. avocado grower may harvest smaller fruit, said Steve Barnard, chief executive officer at Mission Produce Inc. “Water availability is a serious concern,” said David Magana, senior analyst for Rabobank International in Fresno. “In dry years like this, the cost of surface water will go up, dampening planting decisions in the future,'' he said. As summer approaches, prices in California’s spot water market could more than double from around $500 per acre-foot now to more than $1,000, according to Clay Landry, managing director at Idaho-based consulting firm WestWater Research. Water futures tied to the market have already climbed 12.5% since they began trading in December.Power production could also suffer. In normal years, big hydroelectric dams, most of them in the Sierra Nevada foothills, supply about 15% of California’s electricity. But the dams depend on the Sierra snowpack, which slowly releases water throughout the state’s summer months. In 2014, in the middle of a devastating five-year drought, the dams supplied just 5.4% of the state’s electricity. Low hydropower performance was a factor in last year’s energy crisis that saw the first rolling blackouts in 20 years.The pain could spread eastward into the corn belt if spring rains don’t sweep the Great Plains, where very little snow fell this past winter. As much of one-third of winter wheat in the region could be damaged by water scarcity, a cruel ending to a season marked by devastating cold. ``In some places it is going to be tough to tell the damage from drought and freeze out there,’’ Rippey said.Back in Texas, livestock is but one potential casualty of the drought. The state is the country’s biggest cotton producer, accounting for more than half of U.S. plantings. `We are still in need of rain before we begin planting in early to mid-May,'' said Steve Verett, executive director of Plains Cotton Growers Inc., the biggest producer group in Texas. Growers there are facing a second year of crop losses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NFTs Are the Hot Craze in the Art World. Why Auction House Christie’s Jumped Into This Wild Market.

    Christie's sold a digital collage backed by non-fungible tokens for $69 million, after opening bids had started at $100.

  • Why India is talking about ripped jeans and knees

    Thousands of women are sharing their photos in ripped jeans on social media - but why?

  • Julija Stoliarenko attributes fainting at UFC on ESPN 21 weigh-ins to mismanaged weight cut

    Julija Stoliarenko says it wasn't a "bad" weight cut that caused her to collapse twice on the scale and explains the difference.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet is expected to sell for $2.5 million on Sunday. Here's why the NFT is so valuable.

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's first tweet is expected to be sold for $2.5 million in an NFT auction that ends on Sunday. What makes it so valuable?

  • 'The Walking Dead' hints at its next big character and Paola Lázaro has already spoken with him: 'We absolutely love each other'

    Paola Lázaro tells Insider her thoughts on the casting of James Michael Shaw as comic favorite Mercer.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities