Myanmar's junta gives final approval for sale of Telenor's Myanmar unit -sources

FILE PHOTO: Telenor flag flutters next to the company's headquarters in Fornebu
Fanny Potkin and Poppy McPherson
·1 min read

By Fanny Potkin and Poppy McPherson

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Myanmar's junta has given the final approval for the sale of Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor's operations in the country to a local company and Lebanese investment firm, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

According to a letter of approval sent on March 15, seen by two of the people, the transfer of Telenor's Myanmar unit to its new owners must happen within five days.

Myanmar authorities and Telenor did not immediately respond to telephone and emailed requests for comment.

Telenor sought to leave Myanmar after last year's military coup. The company told Reuters in September it was selling its operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continued pressure" from the junta to activate intercept surveillance technology.

Its departure has been mired in difficulty.

Military leaders late last year rejected its plan to sell its local operations to Lebanon's M1 Group for $105 million, Reuters reported. Instead, they wanted M1 to partner with a local firm, Shwe Byain Phyu.

Reuters reported in February Shwe Byain Phyu will own 80% of the unit while M1 will own the rest.

Neither firm responded immediately to requests for comment by Reuters.

Civil rights groups said the deal could put the data of 18 million people within the junta's reach.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Poppy McPherson; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's big firms likely turned less optimistic in Q1, BOJ tankan expected to show - Reuters Poll

    Japan's big manufacturers' business mood likely turned less optimistic in the first quarter, as firms struggled with supply disruptions and surging energy prices after Russia launched its war in Ukraine, a Reuters poll showed. Other data next week is expected to show core consumer prices in Tokyo likely rose at the fastest year-on-year rate in over two years in March due to rising electricity and gas costs, analysts said in the poll. The BOJ's closely-watched "tankan" survey is likely to show the headline index for big manufacturers' sentiment slipped to plus 12 in April from plus 18 in the previous three months, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Ukraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkrainePresident Joe Biden will tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the U.S. will “impose costs” if Beijing backs Russia, in a call to discuss the war that is plan

  • iPhone 14 Pro render leak shows new display design with no notch

    The first iPhone 14 rumor came with a surprising claim just as Apple was getting ready to unveil the iPhone 13 series last year. It said that the iPhone 13 would reduce the notch size for the first time ever, but the iPhone 14 would remove it entirely. That early rumor changed a lot in … The post iPhone 14 Pro render leak shows new display design with no notch appeared first on BGR.

  • iPhone owners say iOS 15.4 is causing serious battery drain

    This week, Apple rolled out iOS 15.4. If you have a supported device, you can download the new software update right now. The update is packed with great new features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. But as with any new software, some users are running into … The post iPhone owners say iOS 15.4 is causing serious battery drain appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Mac Studio review: Big Mac mini

    Apple's Mac Studio is the desktop many creatives have been waiting for.

  • 'It's Scary'

    CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports a resident sent an image of the camera. The city surveillance camera and a text which read: New cameras on our corner. Days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Ready for warmer weather? Katchy, the wildly popular bug trap, is on sale for $27

    See ya, mosquitoes and gnats. Catch the Katchy for 40 percent off.

  • Knowledge Is Power — Stay Informed With the Best Police Scanners

    These gadgets can help you listen to police, fire, weather, racing and marine radio bands.

  • 1 Cryptocurrency That Even This Skeptic Is Buying

    My main concern with most cryptocurrencies is utility. That compares very unfavorably to numerous peers, particularly the 50,000 TPS that is the apparent speed limit of archrival Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), or even the 250 TPS of another would-be "Ethereum killer," Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

  • This $23 Apple Pencil Dupe Has 51,000+ 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

    Save big on a new stylus for your iPad.

  • 'Easy on, easy off': Amazon's wildly popular slip-on sneakers are on sale for $33

    "Very lightweight and comfortable' with stretchy, breathable mesh that feels like a sock.

  • Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs are available for pre-order, starting at $3,500

    The company also announced info on several of its other 2022 models.

  • Man jokingly shares hack for making it appear like you are working when at home

    ‘When your boss requires you to be ‘active’ online throughout the day’

  • Samsung's Galaxy A53 offers 5G and a 120Hz screen for $450

    The Galaxy A53 and A33 combine decent specifications with large screens, complicated camera arrays and Samsung’s premium aesthetic. They also combine 5G connectivity with the company's more powerful 5nm Exynos chips, arriving for the first time to its midrange devices.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Samsung Launches Galaxy A53 5G Phone With a Bigger Battery, New Processor, and Smaller Price Tag

    The $450 starting price makes the model competitive with the $429 Apple iPhone SEBy Melanie PinolaOn Thursday, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A53 5G, a midrange phone with a new processor and a gr...

  • This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Nintendo Switch Charged — & It’s On Sale

    If parenthood teaches us one thing, it’s to always be prepared. We learn this valuable lesson early on, and usually the hard way — like the first time we venture out without the proper supplies to remedy an unexpected diaper blowout. And though our kids may not need the same type of preparations as they […]

  • Best Headphones Under $100

    Consumer Reports' testers pick great-sounding headphones at midrange pricesBy Thomas GermainBuying a great pair of headphones is one of the easiest ways to upgrade your lifestyle. You don’t have ...