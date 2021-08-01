Myanmar's military ruler promises to hold multi-party elections

Myanmar's ruling military leader Min Aung Hlaing pledged during a televised address Sunday to hold multi-party elections and promised to work with "any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," per Reuters.

Why it matters: The Myanmar military has faced sanctions and been condemned by the U.S., other countries and the United Nations for seizing power in a Feb. 1 coup during which it detained democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other government officials. Dozens of protesters have since been killed or detained across Myanmar.

