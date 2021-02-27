Myanmar's military rulers reportedly fire U.N. ambassador after emotional anti-coup speech
On Friday, Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, received an ovation from the U.N. General Assembly after he made an emotional request for help restoring democracy on behalf of the country's elected government that was overthrown in a military coup earlier this month.
On Friday, as the UN General Assembly met to discuss the situation in #Myanmar, the country's ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun made an emotional appeal for global action against Myanmar's military. @AJEnglish aired his speech live, with @baysontheroad
reporting:https://t.co/4rypQPUL6n
— Amanda Price (@amandaruthprice) February 27, 2021
But a day later, the military junta that now runs Myanmar announced it had fired him in response, BBC reports. A state television announcement said Kyaw Moe Tun had "abused the power and responsibilities" of his post and "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent" Myanmar.
The news comes after another full day of anti-coup demonstrations across the nation. Police continued to crack down on the protesters, and there are reports that a woman was shot and taken to a hospital. A monitoring group reports more than 770 people have been arrested and sentenced since the rallies began three weeks ago. Read more at BBC.
