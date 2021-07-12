Lawyers: Myanmar's Suu Kyi to face more corruption charges

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi arrives to attend the Myanmar Entrepreneurship Summit at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. Lawyers for Suu Kyi said Monday, July 12, 2021 they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed against her. The military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government in February and arrested her and top members of her National League for Democracy party, including President Win Myint. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said Monday they have been informed by the military-installed government that four new charges of corruption have been filed against her.

The military overthrew Suu Kyi’s elected government in February and arrested her and top members of her National League for Democracy party, including President Win Myint. Widespread popular resistance against the military takeover is continuing, despite harsh measures by the security forces to quash it.

Since the takeover, the new government has filed a number of criminal charges against Suu Kyi, who is in detention, and several of her colleagues.

Suu Kyi’s supporters as well as independent analysts say all of the charges are politically motivated and an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s seizure of power.

She is currently on trial in the capital Naypyitaw on charges of sedition — defined as spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest — two counts of flouting breaking COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign; illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use; and unlicensed use of the radios. Win Myint is her co-defendant on several of the charges.

Suu Kyi has also has been facing additional charges that have yet to be tried: accepting bribes, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison, and violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum term of 14 years.

One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, told reporters Monday that there would be a first hearing on the new charges on June 22 in the High Court in Mandalay, the country’s second biggest city. She said two of the charges are solely against Suu Kyi, and the other two include additional people, but no other details were given her team.

A lengthy wide-ranging news conference held Monday by the government made no mention of the new charges.

On June 10, official media reported that the state Anti-Corruption Commission had found that Suu Kyi accepted bribes and misused her authority to gain advantageous terms in real estate deals. Suu Kyi’s lawyers already denied the allegations when they were first made in March.

Reports in state media including the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said the anti-corruption body had found that Suu Kyi illegally accepted $600,000 and seven gold bars from the former chief minister of Yangon Region, a political ally.

The report also said the commission had found that Suu Kyi has misused her position to obtain rental properties at lower-than-market prices for a charitable foundation named after her mother that she chaired.

The report said that the action deprived the state of revenue it would otherwise have earned.

State television has presented videos of testimony by alleged witnesses to the payoffs in cash and gold, but there was no explanation of the circumstances in which the videos were made or evidence to back up what was said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's federal police open probe into Bolsonaro over vaccine deal - source

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -At the request of the Supreme Court, Brazil's federal police has formally opened a probe into President Jair Bolsonaro related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of an Indian vaccine and could now question him, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The president has been caught up in allegations of irregularities surrounding the 1.6 billion reais ($316 million) contract signed in February for 20 million doses with a Brazilian intermediary for the vaccine’s maker, Bharat Biotech. A Brazilian Senate commission investigating the administration's handling of the pandemic has cited suspicions of overpricing and corruption related to the contract.

  • UPDATE 2-Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, consider more fiscal support

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty. "We need sustainable sources of revenue that do not rely on further taxing workers' wages and exacerbating the economic disparities that we are all committed to reducing," Yellen said in remarks prepared for delivery to Eurogroup finance ministers. Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, maintained his reservation about a global minimum corporate tax rate in a meeting with Yellen, his spokesperson said.

  • Fort Worth man shot, killed his mother after an argument in their home, warrant says

    A Fort Worth man told detectives he fired at his mother about four times, according to a warrant.

  • China to Rein in U.S. IPOs by Entertainment Companies

    The Chinese government on Saturday announced tough new rules that will limit mainland tech firms listing on U.S. stock markets. Surprisingly, this looks like being an area where the two superpowers are likely to agree. The move will prevent a repeat of the embarrassing incident that took place this month where ride hailing giant Didi […]

  • Myanmar caught off guard as cases surge, oxygen dwindles

    Soe Win stood in line at a plant to buy oxygen for his grandmother, who is struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. Consumed by a bitter and violent political struggle since the military seized power in February, Myanmar has been slow to wake up to a devastating surge in cases since mid-May. It has left many of the sick like Soe Win's grandmother to suffer at home if they cannot find a bed at an army hospital, or prefer not to trust their care to the widely disliked government. Under Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader ousted by the military, Myanmar had weathered its second coronavirus surge beginning in August last year by severely restricting travel, sealing off Yangon, and curbing election campaigning in virus hot spots where lockdowns were imposed.

  • US cites China, Myanmar, Ethiopia in genocide report

    The Biden administration on Monday renewed genocide allegations against China for repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in its northwest Xinjiang region. It also warned Eritrea, Ethiopia, Myanmar and South Sudan of possible further sanctions for ethnic cleansing in conflicts they are involved in. The administration sent the messages in the release of the State Department’s annual report to Congress on genocide and atrocities prevention, which calls for the federal government to outline steps it is taking to prevent and halt such actions abroad.

  • Bulgarians elect new parliament amid corruption worries

    Bulgarians are voting in a snap poll after a previous election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to form a viable coalition government

  • Bulgaria faces instability as anti-elite group eyes narrow election win

    SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria faced prolonged political instability on Monday after a national election appeared to result in a razor-thin victory for the anti-establishment There Is Such a People (ITN) and no clear prospect of forming a government emerged. The ITN, headed by popular TV talk show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, edged ahead of the centre-right GERB of former prime minister Boyko Borissov. With 98.9% of ballots counted, ITN had won 23.9%, only just ahead of Borissov's GERB, with 23.7%.

  • Nepal's Supreme Court reinstates dissolved lower house

    Nepal’s Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives on Monday and upheld the leader of the opposition’s claim to be the new prime minister. The 167-page court order removes Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who had been running a caretaker government until planned elections. In May, Oli directed the president to dissolve the House of Representatives, Parliament’s lower house, and announce new elections later this year.

  • Taiwan finally getting BioNTech COVID vaccines in $350 million deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn and TSMC said on Monday they had reached deals to buy 10 million doses of Germany's BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, putting the total cost of the highly politicised deal at around $350 million. Taiwan's government has tried for months to buy the vaccine directly from BioNTech and has blamed China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, for nixing an agreement the two sides were due to sign earlier this year. Last month, facing public pressure about the slow pace of Taiwan's inoculation programme, the government agreed to allow Foxconn's founder Terry Gou, as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), to negotiate on its behalf for the vaccines.

  • Oil Slips on Growing Threat of Delta Variant to Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped as traders grappled with the demand implications of a Covid-19 resurgence in several regions and slowing economic growth in China.Futures in New York fell 0.6% on Monday. New mobility restrictions have been introduced in parts of Japan, South Korea and Vietnam to curb the spread of the delta variant, clouding the demand outlook for oil. Confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S. soared 47% in the week ending Sunday, the largest weekly rise since April 2020.Meanwhile, China’s

  • Anti-elite party earns tight win in Bulgarian elections

    Results showed the There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov earning 23.9% of the vote, edging out the center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by a mere 0.2%. Four other parties have made it into the 240-seat chamber including the Socialist Party with 13.5 %, the liberal anti-corruption group Democratic Bulgaria with 12.6 %, the ethnic Turkish MRF party with 10.7 % and the center-left alliance Stand Up! With official results still pending, Trifonov said that his party wouldn't seek to form a coalition but would “take political responsibility” and propose to Parliament a minority government of his own.

  • Maduro’s agents arrest opposition leader while surrounding Guaidó’s residence

    The Nicolás Maduro regime arrested former opposition deputy Freddy Guevara on Monday, pulling him out of his car on a Caracas highway, while another group of policemen surrounded the residence of Venezuelan opposition chief Juan Guaidó without actually detaining him.

  • Former U.S. drug agency informant arrested in Haiti assassination, DEA source says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday. Haitian authorities last week arrested two Haitian-American men, Joseph Vincent, 55, and James Solages, 35, and charged them with joining 26 Colombians in the fatal attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

  • Concrete worker killed by dump truck after air pocket blasts him into road, GA cops say

    He was cleaning the piping on the concrete pump truck when it happened, police say.

  • How the discovery of 'autoantibodies' could aid in the fight against 'long COVID'

    How the discovery of 'autoantibodies' could aid in the fight against 'long COVID'

  • Nasa Hataoka declared winner as Marathon LPGA Classic reduced to 54 holes

    The Marathon LPGA Classic was reduced to a 54-hole tournament after poor weather conditions made the course unplayable.

  • Virgin Galactic may sell $500m of shares after space success

    The company filed to sell up to $500m (£360m) in stock the day after its founder reached the edge of space.

  • Heatwave: US firefighters struggle to contain wildfires while Canada announces new measures

    Firefighters in northern California are struggling to contain a massive wildfire

  • 70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in NYC

    Police say the woman was on her way to the doctor when she was the victim of an unprovoked attack.