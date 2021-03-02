Who is Myanmar's UN envoy? Coup opponent or representative

  • In this image taken from video by UNTV, Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, at the end of his speech before the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations Friday, Feb. 27 , 2021. Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for the “strongest possible action from the international community” to immediately restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from many diplomats in the 193-nation global body. (UNTV via AP)
  • Myint Thu, ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of Myanmar to Geneva, is displayed on a screen as he addresses his statement during the Human Rights Council special session on "the human rights implications of the crisis in Myanmar" at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in Myanmar is take in person and in virtualle due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
1 / 2

UN United Nations Myanmar

In this image taken from video by UNTV, Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, at the end of his speech before the U.N. General Assembly at the United Nations Friday, Feb. 27 , 2021. Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador strongly opposed the military coup in his country and appealed for the “strongest possible action from the international community” to immediately restore democracy in a dramatic speech to the U.N. General Assembly Friday that drew loud applause from many diplomats in the 193-nation global body. (UNTV via AP)
EDITH M. LEDERER
·3 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador, who strongly opposed the military coup in his country, insists he remains the permanent representative to the United Nations, but the foreign ministry has informed the U.N. that the ambassador has been terminated and his deputy is now in charge.

The dispute over who is recognized as Myanmar’s ambassador -- the representative of the generals who carried out the Feb. 1 coup or of the ousted democratically elected government -- is under discussion and could end up in the General Assembly, where all 193 U.N. members have seats.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed Tuesday that the U.N. received two “contradictory” letters and is reviewing them to see who is the U.N. ambassador and whether the assembly’s Credentials Committee will get involved.

“We are in a very unique situation we have not seen in a long time,” Dujarric said. “We are trying to sort through all the legal, protocol and other implications” and are “trying to resolve things as quickly as possible from our end.”

The first letter from Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, sent Monday to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir with a copy to the secretary-general, states that he was appointed by President Win Myint “who was then and remains the lawfully elected president of Myanmar” and by Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi on Sept. 4, 2020.

“The perpetrators of the unlawful coup against the democratic government of Myanmar have no authority to countermand the legitimate authority of the president of my country,” Tun said in the letter obtained by The Associated Press. “I wish therefore to confirm to you that I remain Myanmar’s permanent representative to the United Nations.”

The second letter to the secretary-general from Myanmar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which Dujarric said was received Tuesday, makes no mention of the coup.

Dated Feb. 28, the letter, obtained by AP, informs Guterres that the State Administration Council “terminated the duties and responsibilities” of ambassador Tun on Feb. 27 and will no longer recognize his accreditation to the U.N. General Assembly.

The ministry said Myanmar’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Tin Maung Naing, has been assigned as the charge d’affaires of the U.N. mission.

In his dramatic speech to a General Assembly meeting on Myanmar on Friday, Ambassador Tun appealed for “the strongest possible action from the international community” to restore democracy to the country.

He urged all countries to strongly condemn the coup, to refuse to recognize the military regime, and to ask the military leaders to respect the November elections won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

“It is time for the military to immediately relinquish power and release those detained,” including Suu Kyi and president Win Myint, he said. “We will continue to fight for a government which is, of the people, by the people, for the people.”

His speech drew loud applause from diplomats in the assembly chamber who called it “powerful,” “brave” and “courageous.”

The new U.S. ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, reiterated Monday that she was “extraordinarily moved” by Tun’s statement,and commended him for his “bravery” and “compassion.”

She said Americans “stand strongly” with the ambassador and the people of Myanmar.

“The U.S. “is committed to using our renewed engagement here in New York ... (and) internationally to press the military to reverse its actions and restore a democratically elected government,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

The General Assembly meeting was called to hear a briefing from the U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who said it is time to “sound the alarm” about the coup.

“It is important the international community does not lend legitimacy or recognition to this regime,” she told diplomats.

Recommended Stories

  • Miguel Cardona confirmed by the Senate as education secretary

    The Senate Monday evening voted 64-33 to confirm Miguel Cardona to lead the U.S. Education Department as schools across the country attempt to return to safe, in-person instruction -- something the Biden administration has prioritized as part of its COVID-19 response plan. Coming into office, President Joe Biden said ensuring students and educators are able to return to the classroom safely was a top priority -- which included a goal to get a majority of K-8 students back to school in the first 100 days of his presidency. At his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Cardona reiterated this goal, and said he plans to address "inequities head on."

  • Myanmar neighbors press for Suu Kyi release

    Myanmar police opened fire and used water cannon to disperse protests against a military coup on Tuesday (March 2).As foreign ministers of neighboring countries - ASEAN members - held talks with the junta, via video call, and pressed it to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and stop what Singapore called its "disastrous" use of "lethal" force. Police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd in the northwestern town of Kale, where four people were wounded. Protesters threw things at advancing police, a witness said.Hundreds of protesters, many in hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, also gathered in the main city of Yangon, chanting slogans against military rule. Some set up barricades, and police used stun grenades and tear gas. Supporters of democracy have criticized Tuesday's intervention by ASEAN, which has a policy of non-interference in each others' affairs.A committee of ousted Myanmar lawmakers declared the junta a "terrorist" group and said engaging with it could give it legitimacy.At least six journalists have been arrested since the coup one month ago. "Help, don't shoot me," says this Democratic Voice of Burma reporter, who live-streamed police firing near his apartment on Monday night before they seized him. The ouster has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries.Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi appeared at a court hearing via video link on Monday and looked in good health, one of her lawyers said.She hasn't been seen in public since the coup.

  • Merck will reportedly help produce Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shots after failing to make its own

    The Washington Post reported that President Joe Biden would announce the partnership between the two US pharmaceutical giants.

  • France's Macron tells Iran 'clear gestures' needed to revive nuclear deal

    French President Emmanuel Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume on the 2015 nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said on Tuesday. "Having reminded (Rouhani) of the efforts made by France with its partners in the last years to reach a negotiated solution, the (French) head of state stressed it was important that Iran made clear and immediate gestures so that dialogue can resume with all parties to the Vienna deal," Macron's office said. In 2019, Macron pushed to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table and to set parameters for wider future talks.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Three women media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

    Three women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. Shokrullah Pasoon, of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, said one of the women, Mursal Wahidi, was walking home when gunmen opened fire, according to eyewitnesses. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Sen. Ted Cruz: Democrats are standing against working Americans

    Senate Judiciary Committee member predicts successful 2022 and 2024 for Republicans on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comMcCarthy claims during House debate that Dr. Seuss has been outlawed. Dr. Seuss has not been outlawed.The myth of the male bumblerManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officer

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo is facing backlash for refusing to cover his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo's scandals after praising his pandemic response

    The TV host said he "obviously" can't cover his brother's scandals because it presents a conflict of interest.

  • ‘Morally compromised.’ Why one archdiocese urges Catholics to avoid newest COVID vaccine

    The Johnson & Johnson shot is the third coronavirus vaccine to be authorized by the FDA.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • Police: 13 killed when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people

    A semitruck on Tuesday crashed into an SUV carrying 25 people on a Southern California highway, killing 13 and leaving others injured, authorities said. California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said 12 people died at the scene, which is about 11 miles (18 kilometers) north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and another died after arriving at the hospital. Hospital officials earlier reported there were 15 killed and more people in the SUV.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

    Brittany Gosney told investigators she tried to abandon her son in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into her vehicle, according to court documents.