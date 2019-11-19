Do MYCELX Technologies Corporation’s (LON:MYX) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we'll evaluate MYCELX Technologies Corporation (LON:MYX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for MYCELX Technologies:

0.11 = US$2.7m ÷ (US$27m - US$1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, MYCELX Technologies has an ROCE of 11%.

Is MYCELX Technologies's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, MYCELX Technologies's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Commercial Services industry. Separate from MYCELX Technologies's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

MYCELX Technologies delivered an ROCE of 11%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how MYCELX Technologies's past growth compares to other companies.

AIM:MYX Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for MYCELX Technologies.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect MYCELX Technologies's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

MYCELX Technologies has total liabilities of US$1.8m and total assets of US$27m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 6.5% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), MYCELX Technologies earns a sound return on capital employed.