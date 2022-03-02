Mychalejko: Bucks County family’s hearts ache for war-torn Ukraine

A high school classmate reached out to me on Facebook last week when she saw an article I posted about Russians risking life and liberty to protest their president’s invasion of Ukraine. It was an act of solidarity I thought should be recognized.

“My husband’s family which is my family is in a bomb shelter in Ternopil after fleeing Kviv (sic). They have Children (sic) younger than my own are down there with them. They are scared. I can’t believe this is happening,” Lauren Kusznir commented on my post. “Thank you for sharing what you did. This is very real for all of Nick’s family and the guys he grew up with in CYM (Ukrainian camp). They all have family in Ukraine.”

Nick Kusznir, Lubomyr Kusznir, and Natalie Kusznir, 9, pose for a photograph before attending a rally at Independence Mall Sunday to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Urkaine.

Lauren’s emotions seemed palpable while reading her words on the screen. I asked if her family would talk to me about what they’ve been going through, so they called me on Zoom from their Holland home on Sunday before her husband Nick, his father Lubomyr, and their daughter Natalie headed down to Independence Mall to rally with hundreds of others against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen so quick and when I heard there were bomb raids going on in the west my heart dropped,” Nick said.

He had thought his extended Ukrainian family fleeing Kyiv for western Ukraine last week was on its way to safety. That fleeting, comforting thought blew up with the news. It kept him up all night. His cousin, her young children, and other relatives made it to a bomb shelter in Ternopil. Now they continue west to Poland, while the men stay behind to fight. According to the United Nations, they are part of the more than 600,000 Ukrainian refugees to flee the country thus far.

Being part of the Ukrainian-American community locally in Bucks County and the greater Philadelphia area, along with strengthening ties with his relatives in Kyiv, has long been a priority for Nick and his family.

“It’s been such a lovely community, and it’s a very proud community, and I am very happy to be part of it,” said Lauren, who has fully embraced her husband’s Ukrainian heritage.

Lauren and Nick’s two kids — Roman and Natalie, 7 and 9, respectively — take Ukrainian culture classes at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown, while the family attends church each Sunday at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Philadelphia.

The Kusznir family

“One of the most important things is that I’ve made lifelong friends, pretty much all my best friends are in the same position I am in,” said Nick.

And these friends are constantly in touch on a group chat where they share the latest news and developments, and to support each other.

“It is very emotional,” said Nick’s father Lubomyr, as he struggled to keep his composure at times while speaking with me. He contacts his family in Ukraine every single day, so when he didn’t hear back on Saturday — to say it was unsettling may be an understatement.

While Lauren expressed alarm and shock that something like this could happen, Nick pointed out that the writing was already on the wall with Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea. Meanwhile, Lubomyr worries that if Putin is allowed to successfully carry out his invasion and install a puppet regime it could lead to a “Russification” of Ukraine and amount to cultural genocide.

“You can take things for granted, like our safety and our freedom,” said Lauren.

One thing they all feel right now is a bit helpless. To fight that, they are urging people to continue with their much appreciated support for Ukrainians.

“Sustained support is the most important thing right now,” added Lubomyr.

That might be easier said than done given the nature of the news cycle, people’s attention spans, and the political infighting our country is mired in, from school boards to the Senate. But there are a few things you can do to help.

First, contact your lawmakers and urge them to ramp up aid and assistance to Ukraine. Second, you can donate to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee, a Philadelphia-based humanitarian relief organization. Ukrainian families caught in Putin’s crosshairs, and their relatives here in Bucks County, are depending on it.

Cyril Mychalejko is a teacher and freelance writer from Bucks County. He can be reached at cmychalejko@gmail.com and at https://cyrilmychalejko.substack.com.

