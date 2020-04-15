MYCON General Contractors, Inc. Breaks Ground on Two-Story Office Building for SPR Packaging

ROCKWALL, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) has started construction on the SPR Office Building at 1480 Justin Road, Rockwall, Texas 75087.

The SPR office is a 24,000 SF, two-story expansion to the existing manufacturing warehouse, including a formal lobby, offices and suites, architectural finished concrete features, and preparation for the future locker room and bathroom.

MYCON is finishing the 79,373 SF North Warehouse, on the same site. "We appreciate Alvaplast US Development, LLC, as a continued client and enjoy working with their team to deliver the new warehouse and office building," says Roger Pavlovich, Vice President, MYCON.

The architect on the project is Pross Design Group. Alvaplast US Development, LLC, is the owner. The scheduled completion date for the two-story office building is December 2020.

About MYCON

MYCON General Contractors, Inc. (MYCON) is an award-winning, industry-leading commercial contractor based in Dallas, Texas. Since 1987, MYCON's work portfolio has spanned construction categories ranging from healthcare, industrial and institutional to office, retail, religious, manufacturing, food processing, and more. With annual revenues of approximately $300MM, MYCON has completed hundreds of commercial construction projects. For more information, visit www.mycon.com.

Alvaplast US Development, LLC

Founded in 2006, Alvaplast US Development, LLC, is a customer-oriented manufacturing company. Alvaplast US Development, LLC provides superior customer service and cost-effective quality through; high-performance packaging equipment, versatile products, large roll diameters, and warehousing and production forecasting. For more information, visit www.sprpackaging.com.

