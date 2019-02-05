MyCrypto CEO: QuadrigaCX May Not Have Ethereum Cold Wallet, Where’s the Missing $150m?

Taylor Monahan, the founder and CEO of MyCrypto, one of the most widely utilized non-custodial wallets in crypto, has said that QuadrigaCX may never have had an Ethereum cold wallet.

Crypto Wallet CEO Raises Questions about QuadrigaCX’s Claims

After evaluating three main Ethereum addresses used by QuadrigaCX, Monahan said that all of the addresses were likely owned by customers, not by the exchange.

2016: 0x0ee4e2d (blue)

Biggest outgoing TXs go to:

– A Bitfinex Deposit Address #1 (red)

– 0x027beef (green)

– 0xb6aac (purple) pic.twitter.com/jsPOnIADGI — Taylor Monahan (@tayvano_) February 4, 2019



