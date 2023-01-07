Do Myer Holdings' (ASX:MYR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Myer Holdings (ASX:MYR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Myer Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Myer Holdings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Myer Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Myer Holdings' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Myer Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to AU$2.5b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Myer Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Myer Holdings shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that JoAnne Stephenson, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the company, paid AU$33k for shares at around AU$0.51 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Myer Holdings.

Is Myer Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Myer Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Myer Holdings in more detail. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Myer Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

