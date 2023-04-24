Myers murder trial begins

Apr. 24—PLATTSBURGH — The murder trial of Vincent M. Abrams began in Clinton County Court Monday with the selection of 12 jury members.

Two more alternate jurors will be selected when court resumes Tuesday morning.

Opening statements and testimony is expected to begin after the full jury is seated before County Court Judge William A. Favreau.

The 12 jurors were seated after Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo, for the prosecution, and defense attorney Greg LaDuke, questioned a pool of potential jurors throughout the day.

Abrams is charged with the June 2022 murder of Melissa Myers, 40, in the City of Plattsburgh. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at arraignment in Clinton County Court last August, and has been held since in the County Jail without bail.

Abrams sat quietly next to LaDuke in court Monday as jury selection unfolded.

Myers was found dead by her sister, Renee Cator, around 4 a.m. on June 4 in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. According to testimony at a preliminary felony hearing last June, Cator said she saw her sister laying in a puddle of blood near the bathroom.

Police had said that Meyers was found with several stab wounds in her neck and chest area.

A large police contingent made up of City Police, State Police and several other entities, searched the north side of the city for days looking for evidence.

Police said they discovered multiple pieces of evidence near Lucinda Storage on Sailly Avenue on June 9, including Myers' Michael Kors purse, some missing vacuum pieces and two half-buried knives.

Abrams, who was 44 at the time, was arraigned on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of stolen property, and first and second-degree murder.

