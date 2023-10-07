Myers Park shuts down Ardrey Kell, wins fourth game in a row Friday

Myers Park High’s early struggles are now a distant memory.

After losing their first three games, the Mustangs are on a four-game win streak after Friday’s 32-16 homecoming win over Ardrey Kell in a SoMeck 4A conference game.

Myers Park (4-3, 2-0) established dominance early and kept the Knights (4-3, 1-1) in a hole by controlling all phases of the game. Quarterback Wendell Thompson sparked the Mustangs’ attack with three touchdowns, including a pair of scoring strikes to Brody Keefe. Both also ran for a touchdown.

“We challenged our kids,” Myers Park coach Chris James said. “Early on we had three tough games, played three quality opponents, teams that we’ll hopefully see in the playoffs if we make it, and we learned a lot in those three games. We’ve got a young team, a lot of guys who haven’t been in certain positions early on and we just couldn’t finish. That was it.”

Myers Park wasted little time jumping on the Knights, scoring 19 unanswered points in the first quarter to control the tempo and snap Ardrey Kell’s three-game win streak. The Mustangs marched 67 yards on four plays to get in front 7-0 on Thompson’s 18-yard pass to Keefe and they connected again on a 7-yard strike for a 19-point cushion.

Myers Park had its way on both sides of the ball in the first half, outgaining Ardrey Kell 222 yards to 88. The Knights managed to get in scoring territory late in the second quarter, but their field-goal try was blocked.

“We are a very balanced offense,” James said. “If we look at that fourth quarter, and the third quarter as well, we ran the football. That’s our bread and butter. We’ve got two really good backs; we’ve got really good receivers and a senior quarterback who’s taken control and in my opinion he’s the player of the year in this conference right now.”

Three Who Made a Difference

Brody Keefe: The Myers Park receiver scored three touchdowns and caught five passes for 87 yards. He caught three passes in the first half for 28 yards and a pair of scores and added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Wendell Thompson: The Mustangs’ quarterback completed 13-of-19 passes for 207 yards and accounted for three scores. He hit 9-of-14 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and ran for another in the second half.

R.J. Alexander: Myers Park running back ran for 140 yards on 15 carries, including 77 yards on six carries in the first half.

Worth Mentioning

▪ Myers Park’s special teams blocked a punt and field goal to preserve the Mustangs’ halftime shutout.

▪ Ardrey Kell receiver Ben Kirsch had a productive night with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a pair of two-point conversion passes.

▪ Myers Park accumulated 433 yards on offense, split nearly evenly between rushing (226 yards) and passing (207 yards).

What’s Next?

Ardrey Kell hosts South Mecklenburg in a SoMeck game.

Myers Park hosts Olympic in a SoMeck game.

Scoring Summary

Ardrey Kell: 0 0 0 16 — 16

Myers Park: 19 0 7 6 — 32

MP–Brody Keefe 18-yard pass from Wendell Thompson (Hank Thompson kick)

MP–Hank Thompson 22-yard field goal

MP–Team safety

MP–Keefe 7-yard pass from Wendell Thompson (Hank Thompson kick)

MP–Wendell Thompson 13-yard run (Hank Thompson kick)

AK–Hudson Rollar 55-yard pass from Gavin Adams (Adams pass to Ben Kirsch)

MP–Keefe 2-yard run (kick missed)

AK–Kirsch 29-yard pass from Will Ryland (Kirsch pass from Ryland)

PHOTOS: Ardrey Kell at Myers Park