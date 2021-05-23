A Myerstown man wanted in Berks County is in custody after a multi-county crime spree, state police say

May 23—A Myerstown man wanted by Bethel Township police is in custody after a chase that led state police through several Pennsylvania counties.

State police apprehended Jesse D. Brubaker on Friday night after a crime spree that ended in a field in Jackson Township, Lebanon County.

Brubaker, 29, was wanted on charges of firearms and drug possession after he parked his SUV in a Bethel resident's driveway earlier last week and appeared to prepare to sleep there.

Police found a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and drug paraphernalia where Brubaker was sitting in the SUV. He's not permitted to have a firearm due to previous convictions.

Troopers gave this account of the arrest:

The Jonestown station received a phone call Friday at noon reporting a vehicle stolen from the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Jackson Township, which borders Berks and is near Myerstown.

After abandoning the vehicle in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, Brubaker stole a truck with keys that were left in the console.

He then drove to a farm in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, where he abandoned the truck and stole a third vehicle after finding keys inside.