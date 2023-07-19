Myersville man indicted on drug, machine gun charges

Jul. 18—A Myersville man was indicted Friday on several drug and firearm charges, including possession of an unregistered machine gun, the result of a long-term multi-agency drug investigation, authorities said.

Dustin Delauter, 33, was arrested on June 13 after members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Frederick police and Maryland State Police executed a search and seizure warrant at his residence in Myersville, according to charging documents.

The warrant stemmed from a drug investigation in which Delauter was the target, according to court records.

On the afternoon of June 13, law enforcement arrived at Delauter's house and after a state police SWAT team got inside, he was taken into custody. Delauter then agreed to talk to Deputy 1st Class Timothy Moore of the sheriff's office and was escorted to the house's detached garage.

When asked if he had anything illegal in the residence, Delauter told police he had a 9mm handgun with a switch, or machine gun conversion device, that can be placed on a semi-automatic handgun to make it fully automatic and allow it to "fire multiple rounds of ammunition in quick succession with a single depression of the trigger," according to charging documents.

Delauter told police that the handgun did not have a serial number.

When Moore asked if he ever shot the handgun with the switch, Delauter said that he had and that the switch works.

In the garage, where the handgun was, police also found a digital scale with suspected illegal drug residue, according to charging documents.

Delauter told police that he had methamphetamine in a dresser in his bedroom and that he smokes the drug and shares it with his friends, charging documents said. About 40.4 grams of meth was taken from his bedroom, according to police.

According to the charging documents, Moore, based on his training and knowledge, knows that this amount of the drug is for more than personal use and can easily be broken down for distribution.

Police also found another machine gun conversion device in Delauter's bedroom, plus an assault rifle and multiple other firearms.

Delauter was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center where he was searched and found to have a small amount of meth, authorities said.

Delauter was indicted on the following charges:

— one count of unlawful possession of an illegal drug in sufficient quantity to indicate an intent to distribute

— one count of possession of an illegal drug

— two counts of possessing a firearm under sufficient circumstances to constitute a connection to a drug trafficking crime

— one count of possession and use of a machine gun for an offensive purpose as the gun was not registered as required by state law

— one count of unlawful possession of a rapid fire trigger activator.

Delauter posted bail, according to court records and Lindsay Barnhart, a spokesperson for the Frederick County State Attorney's Office.

There was no attorney listed for him in court records. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 18.