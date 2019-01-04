Here’s What MyHammer Holding AG’s (FRA:MYRK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how MyHammer Holding AG’s (FRA:MYRK) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. MyHammer Holding has a price to earnings ratio of 33.34, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.0%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MyHammer Holding:

P/E of 33.34 = €6.85 ÷ €0.21 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

MyHammer Holding increased earnings per share by a whopping 64% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 75%. I’d therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

How Does MyHammer Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (34.6) for companies in the interactive media and services industry is roughly the same as MyHammer Holding’s P/E.

That indicates that the market expects MyHammer Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if MyHammer Holding actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

MyHammer Holding’s Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with MyHammer Holding’s €1.2m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On MyHammer Holding’s P/E Ratio

MyHammer Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 33.3, which is above the DE market average of 16.7. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it does not seem strange that the P/E is above average.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated. We don’t have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.