Is MyHammer Holding AG's (FRA:MYRK) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at MyHammer Holding AG's (FRA:MYRK) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is MyHammer Holding's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 30.49. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 3.3%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for MyHammer Holding:

P/E of 30.49 = €12.8 ÷ €0.42 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does MyHammer Holding Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see MyHammer Holding has a lower P/E than the average (33.6) in the interactive media and services industry classification.

DB:MYRK Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 28th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think MyHammer Holding will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

In the last year, MyHammer Holding grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 323% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 309% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting MyHammer Holding's P/E?

MyHammer Holding has net cash of €1.9m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On MyHammer Holding's P/E Ratio

MyHammer Holding's P/E is 30.5 which is above average (20.1) in its market. The excess cash it carries is the gravy on top its fast EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings).