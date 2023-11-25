Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister, may become Ukraine’s new PM in New Year

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science, and Technology Development, and Digital Transformation Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, may be appointed as Ukraine’s new Prime Minister after the New Year, political analyst Ihor Reiterovych told Radio NV in an exclusive interview.

"There may be reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers. Mr. Fedorov is one of the main candidates for the post of prime minister. And it seems that this could happen after the New Year. There has been a lot of talk about this," Reiterovych said, commenting on the increase in Fedorov's powers, which "could be a sign of real preparation for such a scenario.”

Fedorov is "expanding his ability to influence completely different processes. On the one hand, there is digitalization; on the other, there is education. On the third hand, there are drones, the army itself, and many other things like that."

Fedorov currently has more or equal powers to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We understand all the formalities of these powers today, given the legal regime of martial law and the objective circumstances that affect the adoption of certain decisions. However, we cannot ignore such a significant administrative strengthening of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister in charge, and we must talk about it. There is no doubt that he has been successful in certain areas. But there is a simple question: why such a monopolization of power? Because it can actually lead to corruption scandals."

Ukraine is on the verge of creating the Robot Army and the Electronic Warfare (EW) Army, Fedorov announced at the ForbesTech-2023 event, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Nov. 24.

The Army of Drones is a joint project of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the State Special Communications Service, the Digital Transformation Ministry, and the UNITED24 fundraising platform. It is a comprehensive program that includes the systematic procurement of drones for the Ukrainian military, their maintenance and operational replacement, as well as operator training courses.

The Ukrainian government regularly updates on drone transfers to the military and reports notable successes in countering Russian occupation and equipment with their assistance.

