Mykolaiv resident arrested for allegedly assisting Russian missile and drone attacks on the city

Mykolaiv law enforcement officers detained local resident accused of orchestrating missile and drone attacks on the city, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Telegram on Jan. 22.

The suspect, a local utility worker, gathered intel on military hospitals and medical facilities treating Ukrainian military personnel. He also tracked the movement and deployment of Ukrainian military units and equipment, law enforcement officers said.

Russian special services allegedly recruited the man on social media because of his pro-Kremlin views.

The suspect is alleged to have driven around the city while secretly recording sensitive locations, marking them on maps, and passing the intel to his Russian handler, the SBU said.

Russian forces subsequently used this information to target missile and drone strikes.

The suspect faces charges for unauthorized disclosure of information about the deployment of the AFU and is currently in jail. He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

