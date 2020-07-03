MYL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Mylan N.V. Investors With Losses Exceeding $11,000,000 of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2020

NEW YORK, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mylan N.V. ("Mylan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Mylan securities between February 16, 2016 and May 7, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/myl.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC More





This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose rampant abuses of federal quality control regulations, including at Mylan's Morgantown facility. The complaint continues to allege that through a scheme implemented by Mylan's President, Mylan chemists manipulated quality control test data in order to create the facade that Mylan's drugs had achieved passing quality control results. Then, in November 2016, a whistleblower reported Mylan's conduct to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Consequently, Mylan was forced to reveal that it would be "restructuring" its Morgantown facility, including by terminating hundreds of employees, and reported a surprise quarterly loss on May 7, 2019. The complaint alleges that when the true details entered the market, investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/myl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Mylan you have until August 25, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myl-shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-mylan-nv-investors-with-losses-exceeding-11-000-000-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-august-25--2020--301087781.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC