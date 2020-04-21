Mylan Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Mylan N.V. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) and Pfizer Inc. is fair to Mylan shareholders. On July 29, 2019, Mylan and Pfizer announced a definitive agreement to combine Mylan with Upjohn, Pfizer's off-patent branded and generic medicines business, creating a new company. According to the announcement, Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the combined new company and Mylan shareholders would own 43%. On behalf of Mylan shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Mylan shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Mylan Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Mylan merger investigation concerns whether Mylan and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Mylan shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Mylan shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

