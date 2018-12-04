Mylan to recall all batches of blood pressure medicine valsartan in U.S.

(Reuters) - Mylan NV said on Tuesday it is expanding a nationwide voluntary recall of its blood pressure medicine valsartan to include all lots, two weeks after it recalled select batches.

The drugmaker said it was recalling 104 additional lots "out of an abundance of caution" after the valsartan-containing products were found to contain traces of a probable cancer-causing impurity.

The finished products, which were manufactured by Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc and India-based Mylan Laboratories Ltd, were distributed in the United States between March 2017 and November 2018, Mylan said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell 2.6 percent to $33.18 in mid-day trade.

European Union health authorities last month effectively banned sales of valsartan made by Mylan's India-based unit after some batches were found to contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) - a cancer-causing impurity that has resulted in a global recall of the medicine.

Over the past year, global health authorities have been cracking down on valsartan and drugs containing the substance as an active ingredient after several batches were found to contain NDEA and a second possible carcinogen, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had earlier halted imports of drug ingredients or medicines containing ingredients produced at a factory belonging to a Chinese bulk manufacturer of valsartan, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals.

Huahai had recalled the tainted product from consumers in the United States in July.

