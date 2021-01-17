Myleene Klass: I had a miscarriage while working as a radio presenter and carried on to finish the show

Myleene Klass has suffered four miscarriages - AFP

Myleene Klass has spoken of how she suffered a miscarriage while working as a radio presenter and carried on to finish the show.

The singer and TV star said she realised she lost her child while in the toilet during a break, and called friend and fellow presenter Lauren Laverne to support her through the rest of the show.

Ms Klass, mother to daughters Ava and Hero and son Apollo, recalled her experience to You magazine.

She said: "I was on air. I went to the loo while the music was playing and there was blood everywhere. I didn't know what to do. I had one hour left of my show.

"I rang Lauren Laverne and she said: 'Do one link, take a breath, come out and call me.'

"She got me through. I did the next link and called her. We counted the links."

The former Hear'Say singer has previously spoken of her baby loss, saying last October that she had suffered four miscarriages and hoped sharing her experiences will help "even one lost soul".

In a post to mark national babyloss-miscarriage day on October 15, she wrote on Instagram: "I am Mama to 7 babies, Ava, Hero, Apollo my rainbow baby and 4 little stars in the sky.

"I know after my own MC's how I scoured the internet for stories similar to mine for peace, reassurance. I hope this helps even one lost soul."

She said her first miscarriage happened at the airport after she started bleeding heavily while 10 weeks pregnant on holiday.

Ms Klass, who will appear on ITV's new series of Dancing on Ice, wrote: "The scan was the saddest sight I've ever seen in my life. The first and last time I saw my baby.

"As the doctor pushed the camera on my belly, the familiar black and blue image of my baby sprung onto the screen, then started to sink and slowly floated down, til it just hunched over. I knew. 'I'm sorry there's no heartbeat'.

Story continues

"The feeling is nothing short of traumatic, shock."

She added: "I woke to emptiness and the horror of what had happened. I felt I'd failed my baby and my partner.

"The second time was worse if that's possible, I thought I'd had my '1 in 4' experience.

"This time, the baby had stopped growing at 10 weeks, completely unrelated to the first MC 'so it's just bad luck'.

"I didn't take my eyes off the fire alarm on the ceiling, lest I break completely. Walking past the pregnant women in reception was torture.

She said her third miscarriage happened at work, adding: "Whilst I could get pregnant, there was no explanation for why I couldn't keep them.

"The Dr's took no chances with Apollo. I injected countless, endless hormones into my belly to keep my placenta working. He signifies everything good in the world to me, my miracle.

"To my friends and Mamas who have experienced this, you are the strongest women I know. Thinking of you today."