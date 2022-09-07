Myles Sanderson, suspect in deadly Canada mass stabbing, arrested

The second suspect wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing spree in Saskatchewan, Canada, is no longer at large, local news reports.

“Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today,” according to Canada’s Global News.

Authorities had been searching for the suspect since Sunday when he and his brother, Damien Sanderson, went on a slashing spree that left 10 people dead and 18 wounded in the small indigenous village of Weldon.

Damien Sanderson was found dead from wounds “not believed to be self-inflicted” on the James Smith Cree Nation property where the violence began, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday.

The surviving Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. Authorities told locals on Wednesday to be on the lookout for a stolen white Chevy Avalanche. That alert has been cancelled.

Saskatchewan Health Authority reportedly said that 10 victims remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition.