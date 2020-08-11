    Advertisement

    Myovant Sciences: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

    LONDON (AP) _ Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 68 cents per share.

    The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period.

    Myovant Sciences shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MYOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MYOV

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.