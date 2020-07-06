Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE), and Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that MYOV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MYOV over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.