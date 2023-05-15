MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell asked supporters to buy stock in his online channel because his campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election cost him $40M

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at CPAC 2023. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he's spent $40 million trying to overturn the 2020 election result.

Lindell asked supporters to help him by buying stock in his online channel, Frank Speech.

"I've spent over $40 million," Lindell said. "I need help. We need help."

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he had spent over $40 million trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and asked for supporters to help by buying stock in his online channel.

"What we're doing with Frank Speech, within the next couple weeks, could be for two to four weeks, we're offering stock to the public. This is going to be amazing. I want every person out there to have a little piece of the pie for our voice for this country," Lindell told conservative outlet Right Side Broadcasting Network.

"The money that I used to save this country, that I've been out spending — I've spent over $40 million," Lindell said. "I need help. We need help."

Lindell has previously said he's invested millions into his Frank Speech online channel, which claims it is "the voice of free speech."

Lindell is one of the most prominent promoters of former President Donald Trump's baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.

He has spoken about funding a nationwide effort to stop the use of electronic voting machines. He has had defamation lawsuits filed against him by voting technology company Dominion and voting systems company Smartmatic.

Last month, Lindell was also ordered to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who disproved his claims about election fraud in the 2020 presidential election in response to his 2021 challenge "Prove Mike Wrong."

The Trump supporter previously told Insider that he's willing to spend everything he has and "sell everything" to overturn the election result.

