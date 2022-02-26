MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell erupts at CBS News journalist while being questioned about election-related White House notes: 'You're a traitor!'

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, walks past a crowd of supporters during a rally for former President Donald Trump in Florence, Ariz., on January 15, 2022. AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Mike Lindell erupted at CBS journalist Robert Costa over his questions about a 2021 White House meeting.

Lindell refused to tell Costa who drafted the election documents where "martial law" was mentioned.

The MyPillow CEO has been one of the highest-profile proponents of Trump's debunked election claims.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Saturday erupted at the CBS News correspondent Robert Costa after being questioned about the details of documents that were seen at the White House regarding the 2020 presidential election.

The incident occurred at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida soon after Costa — who cowrote the book "Peril" with veteran journalist Bob Woodward — pressed Lindell over the attorneys who drafted the election-related documents that were shown to mention the words "martial law."

While at CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published last year in The New York Times by reporter Maggie Haberman about the January meeting between then-President Donald Trump and Lindell at the White House.

In the article, Haberman detailed that Sidney Powell — the election conspiracy theorist who has continued to allege voter fraud in the 2020 contest despite a lack of evidence — was also mentioned in the notes.

Despite repeated attempts, the names of the lawyers who drafted the papers remained unknown, and Costa approached Lindell to find out the missing piece of information.

When Costa asked Lindell who drafted the papers, he responded: "That's none of your business. A bunch of lawyers did. I never read them."

Lindell then laced into a range of debunked conspiracy theories involving Dominion Voting Systems.

The businessman said that he "never" discussed the issue of martial law with Trump, and then told Costa "to go back watching your old rotten news."

Lindell then started yelling at Costa and deriding him as a "traitor," prompting others to jump into the mix.

"You're a traitor!" Lindell said. "This is old news you're regurgitating."

Lindell, one of Trump's staunchest supporters, continues to travel the country to speak with activists and push the unfounded allegations of voter fraud that the former president himself still perpetuates among the Republican faithful.

