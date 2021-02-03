MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s interview with right-wing Newsmax descends into chaos
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Bob Sellers, an anchor with conservative American news outlet Newsmax, walked out during a show on Tuesday while interviewing pro-Trump conspiracy theorist and chief executive officer of MyPillow, Mike Lendell, when the latter refused to stop his election fraud claims.
Mr Sellers and his co-host, Heather Childers, were interviewing Mr Lendell regarding “cancel culture” after Twitter permanently suspended his account last week following his continuing allegations about election fraud in favour of Joe Biden.
Subsequently, on Monday, Twitter banned the account of his company, MyPillow, after Mr Lindell used that account to attack Twitter’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, to promote his unsubstantiated claims.
While the anchors were trying to ask him about cancel culture in context of his Twitter ban, Mr Lindell voiced allegations against Dominion Voting Systems – something that Donald Trump and his allies have done as well.
Mr Sellers repeatedly tried to move him away from the voters fraud allegations but without any success. To ensure that the news outlet is not made a party to a lawsuit due to Mr Lendell’s assertions, the host told viewers that there is nothing substantive about his allegations.
“You’re talking about machines… we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive we’ve seen,” said Mr Sellers.
In fact, Mr Sellers then read a written statement even as Mr Lindell continued.
“Let me read you something. While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final, the courts have also supported that view,” read Mr Sellers.
But when Mr Lindell continued, Mr Sellers walked out of the show, “American Agenda,” stating that, “Can I ask our producers, can we get out of here, please? I don’t want to have to keep going over this.”
Dominion has already threatened Mr Lindell with legal action for the "misinformation campaign" against them. Dominion has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, over similar claims about them.
His co-host, Ms Childers, attempted to move away from the election fraud conversation but was also not successful in doing so.
Read More
State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims
MyPillow dropped by retailers amid CEO’s baseless voter fraud claims
Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Stefanik over voter fraud claims
Trump considered Sidney Powell as DOJ ‘special counsel’ on voter fraud