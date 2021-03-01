MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

File Image: In this 30 March 2020 photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington (Associated Press)

MyPillow’s outspoken Trump-supporting chief executive was censored during an interview at CPAC – an event branded “America Uncanceled” – after he launched into conspiracy theories linking the coronavirus vaccine with the devil.

Mike Lindell was speaking on Sunday to Liz Willis, the host of conservative YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), when he delivered a somewhat meandering set of conspiracy theories relating to the pandemic, the presidential election and Israel.

“In Israel right now, from the prime minister on down, we don’t know what happened, but obviously, he congratulated Biden, but after that, we got a little suspect,” Mr Lindell said during the segment that was edited out by RSBN on their YouTube channel.

According to an unedited version that can still be accessed on the channel’s account on Rumble, Mr Lendell claimed that Israel has made it so that without a vaccine, a person cannot go shopping or get a job.

“Right now with the vaccine over there, they are making the whole country take it so you can’t go in shopping malls, you wouldn’t be able to get a job, and if this happens, it is the start for the world, the worst thing that could happen to this world,” he said.

“I’m telling you with the vaccine… if you get a vaccine, which is only 95 per cent effective, they say, then they want you to do another one in six months, six months,” he continued. “Well, I’m telling you when you get that, what do you care what someone else does, if that person wants to come to a mall and they don’t want to get a vaccine. This is our bodies, this is ‘mark of the beast’ stuff.”

The phrase “mark of the beast” appears to reference a quasi-religious conspiracy theory that holds Covid vaccines to be the work of the devil and that by getting it, a person is unwittingly pledging allegiance to Satan.

After he finished talking, Willis said: “We do have to be super careful. I hate to do it. You know I love you but due to YouTube’s guidelines, we will get our whole platform shut down, if you talk about vaccines.”

“Well, this is all in Israel,” said Mr Lindell. “I know. We love you, we love you,” said Willis before moving on to the next topic.

MyPillow’s CEO has been a vocal supporter of election fraud conspiracy theories floated by former president Donald Trump. Mr Lindell has also repeatedly claimed that the voting machines by the company Dominion Voting Systems allowed widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential elections and influenced the votes in favour of president Joe Biden.

Dominion Voting Systems has since filed a defamation suit against Mr Lindell, a month after he urged the company to “please sue me”.

