MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell plans to protest outside Fox News' NY headquarters as his relationship with the network continues to sour

Mike Lindell.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he is planning a protest outside Fox News' headquarters in NYC.

Lindell has previously criticized Fox News over its broadcasts during the 2020 election.

He called the conservative news outlet "controlled opposition," The Daily Beast reported.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on his Friday evening broadcast that he was planning to protest outside Fox News' New York headquarters.

The Daily Beast quoted Lindell as saying: "We are going to do something out in front of Fox News. I think we should have — you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should give out Frank Speech signs."

Lindell said that the broadcaster was a "big part of our country being taken from us." The business mogul also called Fox News "controlled opposition," according to The Daily Beast.

Lindell and Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

As one of Fox News's biggest sponsors, MyPillow grew its business by advertising on the network. Relations between the CEO and Fox went south, however, when the network announced Biden's victory in the 2020 US election.

Lindell was angered by the network's lack of coverage of his "cyber symposium" in August. At the time, he said he planned to buy more ads on the network to promote the event.

The CEO promised $5 million to any cyber expert, politician, or reporter who could refute the data that he claimed proved election voter fraud, provided they attend the symposium in person.

But the data did not prove voter fraud and some attendees described the event as "random garbage that just wastes our time."

Lindell's spreading of baseless election-fraud claims has previously led to MyPillow products being pulled by retailers.

