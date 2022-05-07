MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he believes the SCOTUS leak was done intentionally to derail his efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he believes the SCOTUS Roe v. Wade draft was leaked intentionally to sabotage him.

He said the leak was "suspicious," because news broke of it hours before the premiere of a movie alleging voter fraud.

The movie, called "2000 Mules," was created by conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said he believes the draft Supreme Court opinion that points to the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade was done intentionally to sabotage efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell — who was participating in an event for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake when the news broke — told The Daily Beast he found the timing "suspicious" and a means to "deflect" as he said it came two hours before the debut of "2000 Mules," a film alleging widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"What kind of timing is that, you follow me? So that gets the news instead of more and more evidence and more stuff piling on of what happened in the 2020 election," Lindell said in an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

On Monday, Politico published a leaked draft opinion in which Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito called the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortions nationwide "egregiously wrong from the start."

Abortion will remain legal in the United States until the court hands down a final verdict, which could come as early as June, when the bench decides the verdict for another abortion case. But the draft itself was enough to put reproductive rights activists and doctors who perform abortions on edge.

If Roe is overturned, it will be illegal in 23 states to obtain an abortion, and there may be added restrictions in several others.

In his interview with The Daily Beast, Lindell maintained that the leak was connected to the release of "2000 Mules." The movie, created by conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza, was heralded by former President Donald Trump who said it exposed "great election fraud," a claim that has been repeatedly debunked since he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Story continues

After the results of the 2020 presidential election, the Trump campaign has filed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud, most of which have so far been denied, dismissed, or withdrawn.

Independent election watchdog groups have repeatedly said there was no widespread voter fraud. After the results came out, for example, The New York Times contacted election officials in every state, each of which said there is no evidence that fraud influenced the presidential election.

But even since leaving office, Trump has continued to insist that the election was rigged. Republican lawmakers and supporters like Lindell have echoed his unsubstantiated claims.

Read the original article on Business Insider