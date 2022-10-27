MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because a door on his private jet fell off

Mike Lindell. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because one of the doors on his plane broke.

Lindell told Insider he was traveling from Texas to Missouri when a luggage storage door fell off.

"It took us four hours to get it back on," Lindell said.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was late to a conservative event because one of the doors on his private plane fell off.

Lindell was heard explaining his late arrival to the 19th Annual Ozarks Worldview Weekend. The two-day event in Missouri, hosted by his friend, podcaster Brannon Howse, was held on October 15 and 16.

"I was supposed to be here earlier, but actually, uh, the plane door fell off of my plane on the ground," Lindell said to laughter from the audience. "I have a very bizarre life, let me tell ya!"

In another clip shared on Twitter, Lindell was heard joking that the pilot wouldn't let him "stick pillows" in the door so he could take off.

Speaking to Insider on Wednesday night, Lindell clarified that it was the door to the luggage storage that fell off his private jet before his flight from Texas to Missouri.

"It took us four hours to get it back on. We couldn't get it on the rollers. Then we got it back on, and it took another day when we got back to the shop to complete the intensive check," Lindell told Insider.

He added that the main door wasn't the problematic one, quipping that it "would've been a better story" if that had happened.

The jet is now fully repaired, Lindell said.

Lindell has used his plane to fly to and from many events. In November, he said on Facebook that he flew his team members home after his marathon 96-hour "Thanks-a-Thon" Thanksgiving livestream.

Lindell also told 9News journalist Marshall Zelinger in April that he flew former Colorado elections official Tina Peters out to his August 2021 cyber-symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on the jet. Peters may have flouted a state ethics law by accepting this plane ride from the pillow CEO. She is now being accused of leaking confidential voting-machine data.

"I gave her a ride — on the cyber symposium, I give rides from people all over the country," Lindell told 9News. "She came to the cyber symposium with the group from Colorado. I picked people up. I invited all 50 states. All 50 states were represented. There's your answer. Another stupid question from a stupid journalist."

In September, Lindell's legal team said that the subject of his private plane travel came up when the FBI seized his phone at a Hardee's drive-thru in Minnesota. According to a filing from Lindell's lawyers seen by Insider, officers seized Lindell's phone after a 30-minute conversation that involved Peters, Dominion Voting Systems, and Lindell's private jet. The seizure was linked to the investigation into Peters, Lindell told Insider.

