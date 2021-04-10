MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
mike lindell fox news
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

  • Mike Lindell said he's hired investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air.

  • Lindell told Steve Bannon on Friday that several entities are conspiring against him.

  • Fox News and the MyPillow CEO have both been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Friday he's hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him go on the network as a guest to talk about his baseless claims of election fraud.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News and Lindell for defamation last month, seeking $1.6 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. The conservative news network is also facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic allegedly spreading election misinformation earlier this year.

Lindell, who has continued to push voter-fraud conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, appeared on Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast to talk about the lawsuit and Fox News.

The CEO said he believes that Fox News and their reluctance to speak about the election fraud seem suspicious to him, adding that it is allegedly among several entities involved in a conspiracy against former President Donald Trump.

In a video of the interview, posted to social media, Bannon says to Lindell: "I don't remember seeing you on Fox recently...Why are the Murdochs afraid of Dominion? Why is Mike Lindell not on Fox and why do they seem to say, hey, when Dominion says something, we're just gonna shut up about it and talk about Biden's tax bill?"

Read more: Donald Trump is facing legal jeopardy on multiple fronts. Here are the lawyers in his corner.

"You know, I'm gonna have those answers soon, 'cause I've hired private investigators and I've spent a lot of money on them to investigate everything," Lindell responds.

"The bots and trolls, who's behind them? Why is Facebook involved, Wikipedia involved? And then the big question: why isn't Fox having people on? Why isn't Fox on there talking about Dominion and Smartmatic and the election fraud?" he added.

Watch the moment below:

This is not the first time Lindell has accused the network of conspiring against him.

Last month, the CEO complained to the "Eric Metaxas Radio Show" that he's unable to go on Fox News to talk about the "absolute proof" he claims to have found about election fraud, adding that he believes the conservative TV network is "in on it."

"I want to say one thing here - here's things that don't make sense," Lindell said. "Let's just talk about Fox. You're already sued! It's too late to close the gate. The cows are already out of the barn!"

Even though Lindell hasn't appeared as a guest on Fox News for months, his company is still the leading advertiser of the network's most-viewed show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Insider has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow's products have disappeared from Costco's site - but the company won't say whether it's cut ties with Mike Lindell's brand

    An employee said no MyPillow items seemed to be in stock at any of Costco's NYC stores either.

  • Feds Investigating Whether Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Was Given Trips And Escorts in Exchange for Political Favors

    Congressman Matt Gaetz is being investigated by federal investigators to determine whether he was given trips to the Bahamas and women in exchange for political favors, according to CNN.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • Report: Texans reporter out of job after calling Deshaun Watson allegations 'a money grab' in radio interview

    A Houston Chronicle reporter had plenty to say about Texans QB's accusers.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner says he wishes he'd fought against Bill Clinton's impeachment by Republicans

    Boehner wrote that Clinton's impeachment was a political effort by his party to win House seats in the midterms.

  • Former Rep. Katie Hill says it's 'gross' to think that Matt Gaetz defended her to possibly cover up for 'his own indiscretions'

    "Clearly I have a history of trusting men that I shouldn't," Hill, who is a victim of revenge porn, said during an interview with CNN.

  • Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes

    Former President Donald Trump insists he's enjoying his life off Twitter. Since he was barred from Twitter and other platforms, Trump can no longer speak directly to large swaths of his audience and must now rely on his supporters and conservative and mainstream media to amplify his messages.

  • CEO group says Biden should stick to 'real infrastructure' and 'leave the rest of the stuff for something else'

    Business Roundtable CEO Josh Bolten told Bloomberg he still favors a "substantial amount" of Biden's plan but certainly not corporate tax changes.

  • Matt Gaetz's Weekend Is Off to a Horrible Start

    If I were Matt Gaetz, I’d just turn off all of my social media and unplug every television set in my house because there is nothing positive about that man in the news. Thursday was perhaps his worst day yet, as at least five different damaging stories were published in connection to a federal investigation that he allegedly trafficked underaged girls for sex.

  • Russian space programme facing existential crisis as Elon Musk helps US relaunch Nasa ambitions

    It took four international crews and almost a year before anyone onboard the International Space Station could locate the air leak, untraceable by equipment at hand, which had been driving the cosmonauts insane. One evening last October, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in a desperate attempt to find that tiny hole sucking up precious air ripped up a tea bag inside one of the station’s segments, sending the tea leaves flying into weightlessness. A day later, he saw the tea leaves cluster around a tiny scratch that had been leaking air all along. Mr Vagner’s ingenuity won him plaudits back home but the incident at the 22-year-old core segment of the station has laid bare Russia’s withering space dream as the country is nearing the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight. By the end of February, the Russian space agency reported six scratches on the Zvezda module which were leaking air. Yuri Gagarin took off for his maiden flight 60 years ago on Monday - 12 April, 1961 - in a triumph of Soviet science in its rivalry with the United States. Now Russia’s landmark space programme is facing an existential crisis due to mismanagement and a lack of vision as the United States and China have left Russia far behind in the space race.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

    Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, wheeled three boxes of financial records and a laptop from her Manhattan apartment building to a black Jeep, sending them to Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and his family business. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, also a Trump Organization employee, from 2004 to 2018. She obtained their documents, subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in the divorce proceedings. Vance's prosecutors have sought information on whether the Weisselbergs got untaxed benefits from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reports, and Jennifer Weisselberg says the family used Trump Organization apartments in Manhattan without paying for them or reporting them for tax purposes. Allen Weisselberg is the senior-most Trump Organization employee who isn't a Trump. "In complex investigations such as those into Trump's business activities, prosecutors routinely seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a means to elicit their cooperation and expose damaging information about their bosses," the Post reports, adding that a person with knowledge of Vance's investigation said he is indeed trying to "flip" Weisselberg. Vance's office also has hired a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, and the forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting to help with the Trump investigation. FTI is helping sift through millions of pages of Trump financial and accounting records. One of FTI's accountants is Morgan Magionos, a former FBI fraud examiner and accountant who was key to securing the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reports. "At Manafort's trial, Magionos testified that she uncovered several foreign bank accounts linked to Manafort and traced $15 million in transfers that Manafort used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an ostrich-skin jacket and landscaping services for his home in the Hamptons." More stories from theweek.com7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyAmerica's bipolar summerChina hit Alibaba with a record fine. Here's why the company may be relieved.

  • Billionaire JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says there's an 'extraordinary number' of tax loopholes that help the rich, and he kind of sounds like Joe Biden

    Dimon, long rumored as a potential Treasury Secretary, has ideas on tax reform that prioritize lower- and middle-income Americans over corporations.

  • Pentagon orders "immediate actions" to weed out extremism in armed forces

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday signed a memo ordering several "immediate actions" to weed out extremism in the ranks.Driving the news: The memo comes after Austin in February ordered commanding officers to hold a "stand down" to discuss extremism among the armed forces. The issue gained heightened attention after multiple service members and veterans were arrested for their alleged actions in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "The vast majority of those who serve in uniform and their civilian colleagues do so with great honor and integrity, but any extremist behavior in the force can have an outsized impact," Austin wrote in his memo Friday. Details: The steps outlined by Austin include...Reviewing and updating the department's definition of extremism "to more specifically define what constitutes extremist behavior." Updating service member transition checklists to include "training on potential targeting of service members by extremist groups and work with other federal departments agencies to create a mechanism by which veterans have the opportunity to report any potential contact with an extremist group should they chose to do so."Reviewing and standardizing screening questionnaires "to solicit specific information about current or previous extremist behavior."Commissioning a study "on extremist behavior within our Total Force, to include gaining greater fidelity on the scope of the problem." Austin also said the Defense Department has created a "countering extremism working group" that will oversee the implementation of the actions outlined in his order. The group must submit a report no later than 90 days after its first meeting on April 14.Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the fact the Lloyd Austin is the Secretary of Defense.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Drunk Lawmaker Seen Speeding Wrong Way Down Highway Later Suggested He Fight the Officer, Affidavit Alleges

    Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop's blood-alcohol level when he was arrested was allegedly 0.17, over twice the legal limit

  • 'Knocked Up' actress Charlyne Yi calls James Franco a 'sexual predator,' accuses Seth Rogen of enabling him

    She said that she tried to break her legal contract and quit "The Disaster Artist."

  • Too much? BBC gets complaints over Prince Philip coverage

    The U.K.’s national broadcaster switched instantly into mourning mode when Prince Philip’s death was announced Friday. The BBC canceled its regular programming and aired special coverage hosted by black-clad news anchors throughout the day. The broadcaster received so many complaints alleging its reporting was excessive that it set up a special website page for viewers to register objections if they felt there was “too much TV coverage of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

  • High school salutatorian whose yearbook photo went viral hopes to inspire others to be themselves: 'It's OK to be different'

    17-year-old Weronika Jachimowicz does what makes her happy.

  • Prince Philip's regard for German cousins who were kept out of public eye for years

    For decades Prince Philip had to keep his relationship with his German relatives out of the public eye, but in his final years he was able to be seen in public with his cousins, with whom he had privately always been close. When he and the Queen came to Germany for the last time together six years ago, they were entertained at a formal dinner with his cousins in Frankfurt. Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse and a distant cousin, breezily told the British press, “Usually I see them in England at Windsor, so it’s lovely to see them over here.” It was a rare window on a relationship that clearly mattered to Philip. Otherwise the public had to make do with stolen glimpses, like Maximilien, Margrave of Baden, Philip’s 87-year-old nephew, riding in a carriage with him at Windsor ahead of the Queen and Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary in 2017. It was ever thus. When the Queen and Philip married his German cousins were not invited to the wedding. It was 1947 and the Second World War was considered too fresh in the British public’s minds. And Philip’s cousins weren’t just any old Germans. In a foreshadowing of how 60 years later he would walk alongside the young Princes William and Harry behind the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1937 the 16-year-old Philip walked behind the coffin of his beloved sister Cecilie in Darmstadt, just outside Frankfurt. Pictures of the funeral procession show the young Prince Philip flanked by officers in full SS regalia, while the watching crowd give the Hitler salute. Another of his sisters, Sophie, sat with Hitler at the wedding of Hermann Goering and was married to Prince Christoph of Hesse, a senior officer in the SS. There is no suggestion Philip ever shared their sentiments — on the contrary, a few years later he would serve on the opposite side in the Second World War.

  • Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Had Medication Taken Away, Possibly Suffering From CTE Prior to Killing 5 People

    On Thursday, we reported that ex-NFL player Phillip Adams took his own life after allegedly gunning down five others, including respected South Carolina doctor Robert Lesslie. As the surviving families struggle for answers, details are slowly trickling out that might explain why Adams resorted to such a shocking display of violence.

  • Florida Woman Who Coughed On Cancer Patient Sentenced To 30 Days In Jail

    She purposely coughed on the brain tumor patient last summer while throwing a fit at Pier 1 A Florida woman was recently sentenced to 30 days in jail for intentionally coughing on a customer — a customer with cancer, no less — at a Pier 1 store last year. The disgusting, deliberate act was caught []