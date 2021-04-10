MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Mike Lindell said he's hired investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him speak on air.

Lindell told Steve Bannon on Friday that several entities are conspiring against him.

Fox News and the MyPillow CEO have both been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Friday he's hired private investigators to find out why Fox News isn't letting him go on the network as a guest to talk about his baseless claims of election fraud.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Fox News and Lindell for defamation last month, seeking $1.6 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively. The conservative news network is also facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit by Smartmatic allegedly spreading election misinformation earlier this year.

Lindell, who has continued to push voter-fraud conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, appeared on Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast to talk about the lawsuit and Fox News.

The CEO said he believes that Fox News and their reluctance to speak about the election fraud seem suspicious to him, adding that it is allegedly among several entities involved in a conspiracy against former President Donald Trump.

In a video of the interview, posted to social media, Bannon says to Lindell: "I don't remember seeing you on Fox recently...Why are the Murdochs afraid of Dominion? Why is Mike Lindell not on Fox and why do they seem to say, hey, when Dominion says something, we're just gonna shut up about it and talk about Biden's tax bill?"

"You know, I'm gonna have those answers soon, 'cause I've hired private investigators and I've spent a lot of money on them to investigate everything," Lindell responds.

"The bots and trolls, who's behind them? Why is Facebook involved, Wikipedia involved? And then the big question: why isn't Fox having people on? Why isn't Fox on there talking about Dominion and Smartmatic and the election fraud?" he added.

-Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 9, 2021

This is not the first time Lindell has accused the network of conspiring against him.

Last month, the CEO complained to the "Eric Metaxas Radio Show" that he's unable to go on Fox News to talk about the "absolute proof" he claims to have found about election fraud, adding that he believes the conservative TV network is "in on it."

"I want to say one thing here - here's things that don't make sense," Lindell said. "Let's just talk about Fox. You're already sued! It's too late to close the gate. The cows are already out of the barn!"

Even though Lindell hasn't appeared as a guest on Fox News for months, his company is still the leading advertiser of the network's most-viewed show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Insider has reached out to Fox News for comment.

