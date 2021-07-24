MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Fox News is ignoring his 'cyber symposium' - so he's planning to buy more ads on the network to promote it

Former president Donald Trump with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at the White House. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Fox News hadn't covered his upcoming "cyber symposium" event.

He told Salon he planned to buy ads on the network to promote the upcoming event.

Lindell said his symposium would reveal details about voter fraud during the 2020 election.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is unhappy with Fox News over what he saw as its disregard for his upcoming rally, so he plans to buy more ad time on the network, Salon reports.

Lindell said the news network hadn't yet covered his "cyber symposium" event, scheduled to start August 10 in South Dakota.

"Fox [News] does not talk about anything with the election," he told Salon. Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lindell said he planned to respond by buying more ads on Fox News. Those ads would promote his website, FrankSpeech.com, and include information about the event in an attempt to "get the word out," he said.

"So I'm going to make ads that will talk about - at least advertising for FrankSpeech.com - that we're going to be televising this [cyber symposium] for 72 hours straight," he said.

Lindell has said his symposium would reveal new information about voter fraud in the 2020 election. An ally of former President Donald Trump, he has been a leading voice in spreading conspiracies theories about the election being "stolen."

In December 2020, Lindell said "the biggest fraud is the Dominion machines," a reference to machines used to cast votes. He said Dominion's technology switched votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden. Dominion sued Lindell for $1.3 billion, and Lindell countered with a lawsuit for $1.6 billion.

Lindell told Salon: "Fox News has refused to cover election fraud, especially the machines." He added: "Shame on Fox News!"

Following the 2020 elections, Lindell's relationship with Fox News soured. He said the network was "unwatchable" after it announced Biden's victory. He championed other conservative networks, like Newsmax.

Lindell went after the network on Steve Bannon's podcast "War Room: Pandemic" on Real America's Voice. He told Bannon that MSNBC has way "better coverage" than Fox News.

