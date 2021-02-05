MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says if election fraud movie flops ‘we pray and we go to heaven’

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow outlined how Trump supporters should work to pressure the electoral college to undermine the election result in Georgia (Getty Images)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has apparently spent a feverish five days making a three hour documentary that he claims will prove definitively that the 2020 election was stolen.

Mr Lindell, a perennial advertiser on Fox News and close ally of Donald Trump, released a three hour documentary on Friday in which he weaves a conspiratorial tale of foreign interference, communist takeover and voting machine tampering as a means of explaining how the former president lost the 2020 election.

The pillow manufacturer went on the Revival Channel, a Christian television network, to hawk his movie, "Absolute Proof."

Mr Lindell claimed that if his movie failed to catch on with the masses, the conservative battle to challenge the 2020 election would be over.

"We pray and we go to heaven. It's over," Mr Lindell said.

Will Sommer, a reporter at The Daily Beast, watched the film and described parts of it as "Mike Lindell narrating a PDF about how we should probably have a civil war."

Shortly before Mr Trump left office, Mr Lindell was spotted outside the White House while waiting to meet with Mr Trump. He was photographed carrying documents which contained suggestions for how Mr Trump could retain power, and it included the words "martial law."

According to Mr Lindell, he spent five, 21-hour work days putting the film together.

The pillow executive said that his movie would prove "100 per cent the theft by China and these different international locations, this cyberattack on our nation, right here, that took, that flipped votes" and that a "communist coup" had occurred.

"We prayed over every word that was in this piece," he said on the Christian network. "The last four days, 12 people, three hours of sleep a night, a lot of stuff was done in one take because the Holy Spirit was just speaking it out."

Mr Lindell's election fraud claims are based on debunked conspiracy theories and are opposed by elections officials and judges across the country, as well as Trump administration officials like former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

"There are no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election," Mr Wolf said on 3 November.

The 2020 election was dubbed "the most secure election in US history" by the Department of Homeland Security's Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council.

"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," a statement filed at the time said.

Mr Lindell received a cease and desist letter from Dominion Voting Systems, a voting machine company that the pillow executive claimed was involved with rigging the election. The company has already sued right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell and has threatened Newsmax, OAN, The Epoch Times, Fox News and several conservative media personalities including Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, Maria Bartiromo and Greg Kelly.

