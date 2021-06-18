MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell walks out on Jordan Klepper after 'Daily Show' host grills him about his election conspiracy theories

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and the "Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper had a heated exchange during a rally in New Richmond, Wisconsin, on June 12. Daily Show via Twitter

Mike Lindell stormed off during an interview with the "Daily Show" correspondent Jordan Klepper.

In a segment broadcast Thursday, Klepper confronted Lindell about his election conspiracy theories.

"You guys are horrible," Lindell told Klepper before storming off.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got into a heated exchange with Jordan Klepper in Wisconsin last week after the "Daily Show" correspondent confronted him about his election conspiracy theories.

Klepper attended the MAGA Frank Free Speech rally in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to interview supporters of Donald Trump who were still holding out hope the former president would return to the White House.

During the segment, which aired Thursday night, Klepper was able to interview Lindell, who has promoted various conspiracy theories involving Trump.

Asked by Klepper whether he still believed that Trump would return to office this year, Lindell responded: "Absolutely."

"This is the crime of the century you're describing, and they came to the MyPillow guy," Klepper said. "It's like watching that Bigfoot show. They don't find Bigfoot at the end, but if you tune in next week, maybe it's going to happen."

Lindell laughed and responded, "Good one," to which Klepper replied, "Thank you." A long, uncomfortable pause ensued before Lindell eventually stormed off, saying, "You guys are horrible."

Lindell shared his side of the confrontation before it aired on Comedy Central.

Earlier this week, the MyPillow CEO told Steve Bannon on the podcast "Real America's Voice" that producers of the show had insisted on conducting his interview in front of portable toilets, according to Raw Story.

Lindell has continued to push falsehoods about the 2020 US election. He previously said he would obtain evidence by August of widespread voter fraud to present to the Supreme Court and delegitimize Joe Biden's win.

As Insider has previously reported, the Supreme Court is not able to overturn a presidential election. The only way to remove a sitting president early is through impeachment, but even then the vice president would take over.

