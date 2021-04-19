MyPillow counter-sues Dominion in response to multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit

MyPillow counter-sued Dominion Voting Systems for more than $1.6 billion on Monday, alleging that the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit against MyPillow and its pro-Trump CEO aims to suppress free speech and has caused "grave" reputational harm.

Why it matters: Lindell is one of many Trump allies to face a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit for spreading false claims about the election, including that Dominion's voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion, has argued that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."

Lindell, meanwhile, has not renounced his baseless claims, saying he looks forward to the discovery of evidence as part of Dominion's lawsuit.

What they're saying: “In making these statements, Lindell spoke for himself, not MyPillow,” the lawsuit says. "MyPillow has not engaged in discussion about the 2020 election."

"However, as an American company supporting American constitutional values, MyPillow unreservedly supports Lindell’s right to exercise his First Amendment freedoms concerning the matters of critical public concern, like election matters."

The other side: "This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion,” a lawyer for Dominion told the Wall Street Journal.

Read the full lawsuit.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free