MyPillow counter-sues Dominion in response to multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit

Maria Arias
·1 min read

MyPillow counter-sued Dominion Voting Systems for more than $1.6 billion on Monday, alleging that the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit against MyPillow and its pro-Trump CEO aims to suppress free speech and has caused "grave" reputational harm.

Why it matters: Lindell is one of many Trump allies to face a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit for spreading false claims about the election, including that Dominion's voting machines flipped votes from Trump to Biden.

  • Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who is also facing a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion, has argued that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her accusations of Dominion's election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."

  • Lindell, meanwhile, has not renounced his baseless claims, saying he looks forward to the discovery of evidence as part of Dominion's lawsuit.

What they're saying: “In making these statements, Lindell spoke for himself, not MyPillow,” the lawsuit says. "MyPillow has not engaged in discussion about the 2020 election."

  • "However, as an American company supporting American constitutional values, MyPillow unreservedly supports Lindell’s right to exercise his First Amendment freedoms concerning the matters of critical public concern, like election matters."

The other side: "This is a meritless retaliatory lawsuit, filed by MyPillow to try to distract from the harm it caused to Dominion,” a lawyer for Dominion told the Wall Street Journal.

Read the full lawsuit.

