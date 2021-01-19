MyPillow dropped by retailers amid CEO’s support of baseless voter fraud claims

James Crump
&lt;p&gt;US President Donald Trump listens as Michael J. Lindell, CEO of MyPillow Inc., speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on 30 March 2020&lt;/p&gt; ((AFP via Getty Images))

US President Donald Trump listens as Michael J. Lindell, CEO of MyPillow Inc., speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on 30 March 2020

((AFP via Getty Images))

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has revealed that several companies have stopped selling his brand, as he continues to support Donald Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in November’s presidential election.

During an interview on Right Side Broadcasting Network with conservative commentator Brian Glenn on Monday evening, Mr Lindell revealed that Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's had stopped selling MyPillow products.

“Just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” Mr Lindell said in the interview on Monday.

“These [companies], they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want,’” he added.

While speaking to Fox 9 later in the day, Mr Lindell also revealed that furniture company Wayfair had decided to stop selling his company’s products.

Mr Lindell caused controversy on Friday when a picture of his notes brought to a White House meeting with Mr Trump suggested implementing “martial law if necessary”.

The notes, captured by a photographer as Mr Lindell entered the Oval Office, came after the businessman deleted tweets calling for the president to “impose martial law” in seven battleground states won by president-elect Joe Biden in the November election.

Despite Congress confirming Mr Biden’s election victory earlier this month, Mr Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that widespread voter fraud took place in the election in favour of the Democrats, and Mr Lindell has publicly supported him in his efforts to overturn the results.

Mr Lindell, who was a public supporter and major donor to Mr Trump’s presidential campaigns, was sent a cease and desist letter by Dominion Voting Systems on Monday, in reaction to his baseless claims that they rigged their systems in the Democrats’ favour in 3 November’s election.

Dominion called Mr Lindell a “prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign” in the letter, adding: “Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion.”

In a follow-up statement, the company wrote: “Dominion has been forced to expend substantial monetary sums to protect the health and safety of its employees following innumerable death threats from the social media mob that your statements have agitated against Dominion.

“And your misrepresentations have required the company to incur substantial attorneys’ fees and to mitigate the damage you have inflicted upon Dominion’s reputation.”

In a response to Axios about the letters, Mr Lindell wrote: “I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100 per cent evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election.”

Additionally, when asked by CNN if he believes Mr Biden won 3 November’s election, Mr Lindell reiterated his claims, adding: “No, he didn’t win the election, because I’ve seen it.”

Despite repeated claims by Mr Lindell, Mr Trump and his campaign team that Dominion’s machines were rigged, there is zero evidence to back this up.

There is also no evidence to back up Mr Lindell and Mr Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in November’s presidential election.

